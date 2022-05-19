How Palau Wants to Reward You for Being a Responsible Traveler

What could a more sustainable travel economy look like when the world fully reopens? It’s a question that Palau, a nation made up of more than 300 islands in the Pacific, pondered while its borders were closed to tourism during the pandemic.

The conclusion, and how Palau plans to operate now that it has reopened, involves changing how visitors “pay” for access to exclusive experiences.

Called Ol’au Palau, the new initiative rewards travelers with unique events and activities based not on how much they spend but rather on “how gently and respectfully [visitors] treat [Palauans’] beautiful but fragile island home.”

“Ol’au Palau aims to help the country bounce back from the pandemic and rebuild its tourism sector sustainably by rewarding visitors for measurably protecting and preserving Palau during their stay,” Palau’s tourism board said in a press release.

Guests can earn points on the program’s app (currently available through registration on the bottom of the Ol’au Palau website) after doing things like offsetting their carbon footprint, eating sustainably sourced food, using reef-safe sunscreen, visiting important national sites, and participating in regenerative tourism projects. Those points then “unlock” one-of-a-kind experiences usually unknown to tourists or explicitly reserved for locals, like access to a secret fishing spot or getting the chance to take part in a symbolic ceremony.

In Palauan, “Ol’au” is a greeting, similar to “come in.” That welcome is the basis for the program—behave responsibly and earn the privilege of having these unique encounters.