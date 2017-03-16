One of Spain’s Cities Is About to Light Itself on Fire

Here in the United States, one of the surefire signs that spring is imminent is to turn clocks ahead for daylight saving time. In Spain, however, particularly Valencia, there’s a very different tradition to welcome the season of renewal—a festival that features a parade and a mass bonfire on city streets.

The bash is called Las Fallas (pronounced FY-YUZ), and it will end Sunday with a conflagration of papier-mâché statues throughout downtown. It was added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list in 2016.

The festivities revolve around these statues—technically each is called a falla—which neighborhood groups fund and build over the course of weeks and months leading up to the event. Some of the statues are between 60-75 feet tall. Most are created to assume roles in a scene that makes a satirical comment on politics of the day, and many are on display at local museums leading up to this week.

According to sources in Valencia, there are more than 250 statues this year.

For 2017, Las Fallas fun really got rolling Wednesday, when groups paraded their fallas up and down city streets, then parked them on street corners for viewing and final improvements.

In true Spanish style, what comes next will be a giant party—one that shuts down streets and brings in food stands and DJs and more. This party includes daily fireworks displays called the mascletas. They’re basically rhythmic explosions to stimulate the body.