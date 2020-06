Spain’s Death Coast Is Actually Your Dream Road Trip

When it comes to Spain, bustling cities like Bilbao, Barcelona, and Madrid and the sunny southern coast in Andalusia seem to soak up all the glory. But a short flight from Barcelona or Madrid you’ll find another España. A rainy, windy, Celtic Spain that ends in a coast so dangerous that death became its moniker.

Pristine beaches, cliffside lighthouses, cozy rural accommodations, and fresh-caught seafood are only part of the appeal along Northwestern Spain’s Costa da Morte. Back roads and tiny towns harbor castles, ancient ruins, artisan shops, and more. Most attractions and parking are free—leaving you with more money for important things like food, drink, and handmade souvenirs.

There’s some dispute as to how much of the coastline is considered the death coast, but most agree that it starts at A Coruña and ends just past Fisterra, baptized as “land’s end” in Roman times. Most of the route can be driven straight through in day, but where’s the fun in that? You’re better off putting aside four days to get a good taste of the region. Go in early fall or late spring when the crowds are manageable; attractions are open regular hours and the weather is agreeable. (And don’t forget your international drivers permit; visitors in Spain who wish to drive are required to carry one.) Here’s your itinerary.

Hercules Tower and your first glimpse of the Death Coast

Fly into A Coruña and grab your rental car at the airport. Before you leave town, stop off to see Hercules Tower, a restored Roman-era lighthouse, and the oldest in use in the world today. Explore the grounds and snapshots of the outdoor art including a large sculpture dedicated to Celtic hero Breogan and the giant mosaic of a compass rose. Most importantly, get your first eyeful of Galicia’s wild coast and see why it was once considered so deadly.

As you venture into the countryside, keep an eye out for hórreos (pronounced like Oreo but with a rolled ‘r’). These traditional Galician grain silos look like raised stone play houses with a cross on one end of the roof and the pagan fertility symbol on the other—locals will tell you it’s because Galicians are famously indecisive.

Hórreos along the roadside in Arou

For lunch, head to any bakery in Carballo . We like the cod empanadas and bread made with local grains baked in traditional stone ovens at Panadería Añon. Stroll across Puente Lubiáns , a Roman-era bridge, before driving on to Buño where you can hop for locally made pottery along the main drag. Tour a historic potter’s workshop and residence at the Ecomuseo . Ask nicely, and the potter-in-residence will let you take a turn at the wheel.Next, head to the port in Malpica de Bergantiño and hopefully catch the last fish auction of the day at la Lonxa. Unlike in other places in Spain, fish are still sold off by an auctioneer here, which makes for an interesting spectacle. Almost as entertaining are the port’s feline inhabitants which frolic around mountains of fishing nets, sniffing out scraps.Book a quiet dinner and a hearty breakfast with your room at Hotel Rural Mar de Queo , a rustic country house. If you are traveling with children, the heated indoor swimming pool and large play place at Complejo Aldeola are sure to please.

Day Two

Start off by taking the narrow roads through the tiny seaside village of Barizo and past a modern windmill park to the ship-like Punta Nariga Lighthouse. While the lighthouse itself is the newest, and certainly one of the prettiest, around, it can’t compete with the rock formations that surround it. As should be expected near a wind-energy park, the gales here are intense, so forget packing a picnic and keep a good grip on hats and sunglasses.

Pedra da Serpe with windmills in the background

Lace-making at Vimianzo Castle

A little ways inland in Corme, the six-foot-tall cross of the Pedra da Serpe is easy to mistake for an abandoned headstone. The winged serpent carved in the base hints at the legend that Saint Adrian imprisoned a plague of snakes under the rock—something to consider while posing for pictures. Further down the road are 29 stone circles, the remnants of the iron-age settlement, Castro de Borneiro . Not even five minutes away from that is the Dolmen de Dombate, a megalithic passage tomb—mounded earth topped by massive stones stacked in a table. You can’t walk through the monument, but there is a replica at the museum where you can do your best to decipher the ancient writing on the wall.Take a break from all the ruins at Mar de Ardora Restaurant in the coastal town of Cabana de Bergantiños, where elegant versions of traditional Galician fare make this restaurant worth splurging on. A must-try dish is the octopus, the stand out on a tasting menu that includes medium-rare Galician steak and local cheese. When you make your reservation (and you should) request a table with a view of the beach.