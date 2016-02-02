Spain’s Death Coast Is Actually Your Dream Road Trip

A 4-day road trip to land’s end shows an entirely enchanting side of Spain.

Post-feast, soak up some sun on the white sands at Laxe Beach before continuing on to Vimianzo.The medieval castle at Vimianzo is free to enter and explore. Inside, sixty-somethings make bobbin lace by hand, weave linen on antique looms, and sell the fruits of their labors at surprisingly reasonable prices. Just keep in mind that the castle is closed Mondays and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for lunch.



At night, relax by the traditional fireplace in reception, watch a movie on the plush sofa in the media room, or walk barefoot on heated floors and sip hot tea in your room at Hotel Do Cotariño. Day Three

Head north through small villages, out onto a coastal dirt road, and past a large fish-farming operation where you’ll find Cabo Vilán Lighthouse. Climb the hill to one side of the parking lot for views of the lighthouse, then pop inside the lighthouse to peruse the small museum and partake in a hot drink before moving on. Follow the dirt road along the coast until you reach the Cementerio de los Ingléses (The English Cemetery) which pays tribute to a massive 19th century shipwreck along the coast. There’s a small gated area where a few officers were buried, and piles of rocks along the coast mark the graves of the hundred and fifty sailors who perished just off shore. Continue east along this route to reach Arou, a former Viking outpost. Today it’s a small village with a spectacular beach and a couple of bars. Stop at the one with the “Estrella Damm” sign above the door for a coke or a beer and a free tapa such as spicy garbanzos and tripe. Camelle is bigger and less charming than Arou, but warrants a stop to see la Casa do Alemán where German artist Manfred Gnädinger set up shop in the 60s. Known only as the “German” to locals, he lived simply in a cement shack for over 30 years, wandering the village in a loincloth, and building his organic-looking rock and mortar sculptures along the shore.

