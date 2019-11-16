eSnowmobiling Under the Northern Lights Is the Adventure You Didn’t Know You Needed

In the past, if you wanted the drama of racing across a frozen landscape in search of the Northern Lights, you’d have to accept that it would be accompanied by the roar of snowmobile engines. If you wanted a peaceful, meditative viewing, you’d have to ditch the machine and head out on snowshoes or skis. But now, with a new Northern Lights adventure from Off the Map Travel that features eSnowmobiles powered by renewable energy, you can have both quiet and easy speed.

Tour operator Off the Map Travel, with its team of Northern Lights specialists, seems to one-up itself every year with its aurora offerings. In 2016, it was a Bubble Sled, a heated, snowmobile-pulled mobile hotel room in which guests could spend the night watching for those dancing green lights. In 2017, it was a glass-topped hut in a part of Finland with a 70 percent chance of catching the Northern Lights.

This year, the company is going eco-friendly with its Truly Green All Day Aurora itinerary. The trip is based in the town of Longyearbyen, a designated Sustainable Destination (a quality label for Norwegian destinations that meet a set standard in responsible business practices and development) in Norway’s remote Svalbard archipelago. There, between the months of November and January, the sun is always at least six degrees below the horizon, so it’s always dark outside; guests have a good chance of spotting the Northern Lights as they cruise across the snowy landscape on sustainable snowmobiles.