This Mobile Bubble Is the Dreamiest Way to See the Northern Lights

Whether or not you’re a “bucket-list kind of a person,” you probably still consider the northern lights a must-see experience. For those of us who dwell at lower latitudes, the aurora borealis is one of the most exciting and spectacular natural phenomena we can witness. Even those lucky enough to see the ghost lights regularly agree that the sight of those mad, silent, and mysterious electric lights dancing across the northern sky is special. It’s worth braving the harsh Arctic winters and short, dark days just to see them.

But hold on to your wool hats: The experience can get even more outstanding.

The aurora borealis may be worth the cold, but imagine spending the night out under the northern stars, protected by your own heated bubble. We’re not talking igloos here—from December through April, you can spend the night in a personal, snowmobile-pulled, transparent-roofed mobile hotel room for the coziest and most creative northern lights viewing experience imaginable. The “Aurora Bubble Sled” (pictured at top) from Off the Map Travel—a U.K.-based travel company that specializes in personalized, private northern lights experiences—is an extraordinary twist on an iconic experience.

