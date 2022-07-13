Norway’s Ambitious Plan to Designate 10 New National Parks

The goal is to protect one-third of the country’s land by 2030 in an effort to combat climate change.

Through an oversized window streaked in raindrops, I make out tiny cottages with snowy grass rooftops as a crackly voice announces, “We’re stuck on ice.” It’s late May, practically June, and to the beeping of the tour bus in reverse I imagine what it’s like for nearly half of Norwegians living seasonally off the grid in these modest wooden holiday “hyttes,” tucked perfectly into the alpine mountainside, adapting to the region’s rugged beauty—and now the gripping effects of climate change. This is Norway, the land not only of fjords, but of more waterfalls than I’ve ever seen at one time, trickling and rumbling down towering glacierized cliffs deep into slowly shifting valleys. On a detour during a recent Holland America Line (HAL) shore excursion, we ascend onto the largest naturally eroding plateau in Europe, which also happens to be Norway’s biggest national park. Hardangervidda, scientists realized only two years ago, formed as a result of a massive glacier collapsing during a rapid temperature rise in Earth’s final Ice Age. And it’ll happen again in the arctic, first in Greenland and eventually along Norway’s fjords, if greenhouse gasses aren’t reduced. Today, Norway, which has already protected 17 percent of its country (Hardangervidda and 46 other national parks), aims to bump that number to 30 percent by 2030, along with more than 100 other countries. In an effort to halve its 1990s carbon emissions by then, the government announced a proposal last fall to establish 10 new national parks along the western edge of the country. That includes designating four brand new national parks and upgrading six existing conservation areas to national parks. (The proposal also includes the expansion of eight existing national parks.) If approved by each individual municipality, Norway will join a growing number of countries, including Scotland and Costa Rica, vowing to protect the land through the creation and expansion of national parks with the sole purpose of combating climate change.

The designations will help to minimize flooding by protecting the infrastructure from storms, improve water quality by preventing contaminated wastewater that comes from urbanization and roads, and cool the air under a canopy cover of protected land that will help reintroduce threatened plant and animal species. After all, scientists have shown that undervalued wilderness can cut extinction risk in half, and we’ve all seen the sometimes irreparable damage that can occur after recent historic wildfires and flooding in Yellowstone National Park and other wilderness areas. The designations would also mean no new holiday homes and no more wind farms or water-power plants on these sites. It involves hearing concerns from private landowners about potential pandemic-era visitor overcrowding that is already a problem in Norway’s existing national parks, similar to the increases in popularity so many national parks have experienced across the globe, including in the U.S. “We’re trying to improve the ecological system as a whole by increasing the percentage of the protected areas in the country, but there’s a sociocultural dimension that involves getting acceptance from the people living in these areas before we can start the process,” says Kjell Kvingedal, an environmental director with the Norway government. Norway’s proposed new national parks While the protection process will likely take years, some progress was made in the last few months. These are the proposed new Norway national parks, all located in the western region of the country. Hornelen National Park Photo by Shutterstock A national park within Bremanger would offer ample coastline to explore. Situated in the tourist destination of Bremanger, this proposed national park would offer visitors a wealth of untouched white sandy beaches, glaciers, and the tallest sea cliff in northern Europe—Hornelen mountain. Masfjordfjella National Park Photo by Shutterstock Masfjordfjella would be situated in fjord territory. Located just north of the “fjord capital” of Bergen, Masfjordfjella has already earned early approval from two municipalities, Masfjorden and Alver. The area is home to a fish farm and series of fjords, with the namesake fjord celebrated for its long rectangular shape. Øystesefjella National Park Photo by Shutterstock Beautiful, small villages and rolling waterfalls? Yes, please. A national park proposal encompassing the municipalities of Kvam, Samnanger, and Vaksdal, Øystesefjella’s many mountain ranges would offer sweeping views of Norway’s second largest fjord, Hardangerfjord. Sunnmøre Alps Photo by Shutterstock Come for the views of these majestic mountains. Located in Ørsta, these jagged peaks are some of Norway’s most famous, towering 5,000 feet over several fjords with beautiful hiking trails and natural pistes for epic skiing. Conservation areas that will be upgraded to national parks Lyngsalpan

Sylan

Trollheimen

Oksøy-Ryvingen

Flekkefjord-Listastrendene

Ålfotbreen And the national park expansions, which Kvingedal expects will likely be less of a hurdle, include Rohkunborri; Blåfjella-Skjækerfjella; Skarvan-Roltdalen; Femundsmarka; Dovre; Jostedalsbreen; Jotunheimen; and Raet. While the proposed national parks would certainly win the hearts of visitors chasing adventure, on my recent coastal exploration of Norway onboard HAL’s Rotterdam vessel, all I could think about was the importance of protecting this infinite beauty.

