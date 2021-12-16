New York’s Metropolitan Opera to Require Boosters

Starting January 17, the Metropolitan Opera in New York City will begin requiring that all staff and attendees who are eligible show proof of having received a COVID-19 booster shot.

“This higher level of vigilance is being put into effect in response to the anticipated wider spread of the Omicron variant,” the opera house said in a statement. It was implemented “in an effort to keep its large community of artists, orchestra, chorus, staff, and audiences safe.”

For those who are fully vaccinated and don’t become eligible for a booster until after January 17, the Met will allow them to continue to enter up until two weeks after they become eligible—recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines become eligible for a booster six months after their second dose, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients become eligible two months after the single-dose shot. After the two-week grace period has passed, entry will not be permitted until a booster has been received.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends a booster shot for all adults age 18 and older. According to the agency, the recent emergence of the Omicron variant has further heightened the importance of boosters in the face of the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant and “the potential for immune evasion.”

The Met reopened for in-person performances on September 27 and has since conducted 59 operas for some 160,000 audience members.