What to Do if Your Travel Plans Are Disrupted by Omicron

The variant has spurred another round of new travel rules and public health concerns. But all is not lost with these tips and advice for how to navigate travel amid the new (variant) normal.

Just a few weeks ago I returned from my ninth international trip since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic feeling optimistic that international travel might finally be returning to some level of normal. On that trip to Ecuador, I filled out a quick questionnaire, showed my vaccine card with my passport and was in. To get home, it took less than 20 minutes at the airport to get the antigen test required for entry to the United States. Then along came the Omicron variant and with it a cascade of fast-changing, confusing new travel rules. And suddenly, as I prepared for a long-anticipated trip to London and France, it felt like 2020 all over again. Because the United Kingdom and France were among the countries erecting strict new testing requirements practically overnight, what I experienced can only be described as a new level of travel misery. One that can be very expensive, mind-bogglingly confusing, and a little scary, even for the most seasoned and intrepid travelers. Still, with proper planning and research, you can protect yourself from last-minute surprises and at least reduce your stress and anxiety somewhat. My saga began two days after Thanksgiving, and just a week before I was set to join 4,000 representatives of the world’s top luxury travel companies in Cannes for the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) conference. I had planned overnights in London to break up the long journey to and from Albuquerque, New Mexico. But because I was planning to leave the airport in London, I was subject to the U.K.’s new entry rules, which required me to book and pay for a COVID test to be taken within two days after arrival—even though I wasn’t going to be there that long.

After two hours of searching the internet, I was unable to find an open slot for a test during my 30-hour stop that would guarantee my results in time to avoid the country’s isolation requirements (the U.K. government is asking international arrivals to self-isolate until the results of the post-arrival test are ready). So, I booked the cheapest option a few hours after landing at just under $100 and switched from a downtown hotel to an airport Hilton where I could self-isolate. As I finished ironing out those plans, France announced that all vaccinated foreign travelers now also have to show proof of a negative test within 48 hours of arriving in that country. So, it was back to the internet to find an antigen test at Heathrow (for an additional $50) that would guarantee my results in time. There were more expensive three-hour PCR tests available, which theoretically should have worked to cover me for both countries, but the website for the tests indicated that those tests were not approved for travel. That didn’t make a lot of sense to me, but since I couldn’t get a live person on the phone to ask why I couldn’t take that test and use it to meet both countries’ requirements, I decided I better book two tests. When I asked the women at the testing center why the faster PCR test couldn’t be used, she simply shrugged. In the end, no one from British Airways or the French government even asked to see the test I booked at Heathrow for entry into France. Others weren’t so lucky. A friend I’d been planning to have dinner with Sunday night in Cannes was denied boarding from Istanbul after being told her antigen test didn’t meet the requirements. (There was a great deal of confusion about whether the test for France needed to be from within 24 or 48 hours of travel—the answer depends on which country you are arriving from.) And a fellow writer from London said his flight from Heathrow was called back to the gate from the tarmac and several people removed because their tests didn’t comply with the new rules.

