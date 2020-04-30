Airbnb’s New Health Protocols Include a 72-Hour “Booking Buffer” Between Stays

Airbnb hosts who want to assure guests that they are going above and beyond to create a safe and clean vacation rental environment in light of the coronavirus pandemic can enroll in a new “Cleaning Protocol” program that will allow guests to identify and book accommodations that have undergone enhanced sanitation measures.

The new initiative launches in May, and hosts who enroll will be provided with training and certification. The program will provide specific information on COVID-19 prevention, such as the use of masks and gloves by hosts or their cleaners, as well as how to clean the property with proper disinfectants.

A 24-hour wait period before entering the home is also required, which Airbnb said was recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The wait period addresses the possibility of particles that may remain airborne for a few hours after guests or hosts have left the premises.

Airbnb said the new protocol is available to all hosts and that it is encouraging all hosts to commit to and adopt the enhanced cleaning practices.

The 72-hour “booking buffer”

Courtesy of Airbnb Guests can search for properties based on whether they have adopted enhanced cleaning measures or the three-day booking buffer option.

If hosts are unable or unwilling to commit, they can opt into an alternative feature the company is calling a “booking buffer,” which creates a vacancy period between stays of 72 hours—no activity other than cleaning is to occur during that time. This option includes the same 24-hour wait period before entering.