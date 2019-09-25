Disney Adds Hundreds of Plant-Based Dishes to Theme Parks

Sep 25, 2019
Courtesy of Disney
The Potato Flautas at Disney California Adventure’s Lamplight Lounge are made with crispy corn tortillas, potato purée, plant-based soy chorizo, and a salsa of serrano chili and tomatillo.
Disneyland and Walt Disney World are about to get much more vegan-friendly.
Exciting news for vegans, vegetarians, and anyone who’s reducing meat consumption: Walt Disney World now features hundreds of plant-based dining options, with Disneyland following suit next year. If that number seems hyperbolic, consider the fact that there are 602 eateries across the two theme park resorts, and Disney’s goal is to include plant-based options at all of its table-service and fast-casual restaurants in the United States.
Disney defines “plant-based” as excluding animal meat, dairy, eggs, and honey. The culinary team at Disney began working on snacks, meals, and even beverages without these ingredients long before the expansion announcement on October 24. Some of this work can be seen on menus at the recently opened Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, where the Blue Milk is actually a dairy-free concoction of almond and rice milks, and the Ithorian Garden Loaf is an entirely plant-based version of meat loaf. This year’s Epcot International Food & Wine Festival also gave a special spotlight to meat-free bites by exclusively serving Impossible products and other plant-based goodies at the Earth Eats booth.
Article continues below advertisement
As of October 3, Walt Disney World in Florida now calls out plant-based items with a friendly little green leaf icon on menus at Disney-run theme parks and hotels. Visitors and trip planners can preview dining options for the entire resort—Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Disney resort hotels, Disney Springs, Disney’s Boardwalk, Blizzard Beach Water park, and Typhoon Lagoon Water Park—on the new online guide to plant-based food. Some of the vegan nibbles include Steamed Asian Dumplings at Le Cellier in Epcot, Plant-Based Cashew Cheesecake at California Grill in Disney’s Contemporary Resort, and the Chili-Spiced Crispy Fried Tofu Bowl at the Animal Kingdom’s Satu’li Canteen.
Disneyland Resort in California will roll out the menu additions and plant-based icon in spring 2020. You can already find a dairy-free Dole Whip in Adventureland; an Enchanted Cauliflower Sandwich in Fantasyland (even the spicy lime aioli is vegan!); and the Felucian Garden Spread in Galaxy’s Edge, made with meat-free Impossible kefta in place of the traditional minced meat.
>>Next: These 10 Disneyland Meals Are Surprisingly Healthful (and Delicious)
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy