Disney Adds Hundreds of Plant-Based Dishes to Theme Parks

Exciting news for vegans, vegetarians, and anyone who’s reducing meat consumption: Walt Disney World now features hundreds of plant-based dining options, with Disneyland following suit next year. If that number seems hyperbolic, consider the fact that there are 602 eateries across the two theme park resorts, and Disney’s goal is to include plant-based options at all of its table-service and fast-casual restaurants in the United States.

Disney defines “plant-based” as excluding animal meat, dairy, eggs, and honey. The culinary team at Disney began working on snacks, meals, and even beverages without these ingredients long before the expansion announcement on October 24. Some of this work can be seen on menus at the recently opened Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, where the Blue Milk is actually a dairy-free concoction of almond and rice milks, and the Ithorian Garden Loaf is an entirely plant-based version of meat loaf. This year’s Epcot International Food & Wine Festival also gave a special spotlight to meat-free bites by exclusively serving Impossible products and other plant-based goodies at the Earth Eats booth.