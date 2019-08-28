These 10 Disneyland Meals Are Surprisingly Healthful (and Delicious)

Photo by Dominique Michelle Astorino
By Dominique Michelle Astorino
Aug 28, 2019
Courtesy of Disney
If you’re eating clean at Tropical Hideaway in Adventureland, consider skipping the Sweet Lumpia (right) and Lime Chicken Bao (top) in favor of the Chilled Ramen Shaker (left).
Ditch the gut bombs but not the flavor with poke bowls, overnight oats, and plant-powered delights.
When you’re cruising down Main Street USA at the entrance of Anaheim’s Disneyland Resort, snapping a selfie in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle, or waiting for your turn to scream down the falls of Splash Mountain, sugared carbs and Mickey-shaped ice creams are likely on your mind. But what if you’re on a diet, trying to eat slightly healthier, or tapped out on sweets? What can you eat amid carts vending Dole Whip–inspired, pineapple-filled doughnuts and deep-fried corn dogs?
As it turns out, there are some not-so-secret healthy delights on many a menu across this resort, from Fantasyland all the way to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Everywhere you look, there’s a fresh dish that’ll help you stick to your goals and load up on micronutrients. Here are 10 dishes that prove the happiest place on Earth can also be a healthy place if you’re doing it right. In true Disney fashion, none of these meals skimp on flavor, so you won’t feel like you’re missing out.
Find it at: Carnation Café, Mainstreet USA | $11
The egg white and veg frittata—served in Mickey Mouse shape—was prepared by chef Chris Justesen (the certified executive chef), who was hired by Walt Disney’s first executive chef more than 40 years ago. This breakfast plate is packed with mushrooms, spinach, and tomatoes and topped with a bit of sour cream and a fresh avocado–black bean pico de gallo. It’s also served alongside Lyonnaise-style breakfast potatoes and fruit, making the lightened up meal not just satisfying but bursting with flavor as well.
Find it at: Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge | $7
For a fresh and fruity breakfast option that still leaves you full, this is a must-try. Topped with popping boba pearls, starfruit, dragonfruit, and other tropical treats, it’s a great balance of creamy, hearty oats (made with yogurt) and bright fruit flavors. You can find this in Oga’s Cantina as well (the new Star Wars–themed bar within Galaxy’s Edge), but make sure to nab a reservation in advance using the Disneyland app, which is an essential download before you visit the parks.
Find it at: Tropical Hideaway, Adventureland | $6
Article continues below advertisement
In the heat of summer’s high season, grab a refreshing yet filling Asian-inspired salad at the Tropical Hideaway (and throw in a Dole Whip if you want something sweet . . . it is dairy-free after all). Made with a fresh veggie slaw (shredded carrots add crunch), ramen noodles, and togarashi cashews with a light and tangy Asian vinaigrette dressing, this no-meat, no-dairy meal means no worries.
Find it at: Galactic Grill, Tomorrowland | $10
Beyond the Mickey pretzels and hot dogs and pizza, there are a surprising amount of nutrient-dense and (gasp!) plant-based options in Tomorrowland. Fun fact: The plants in Tomorrowland’s landscaping are edible (kale, chard, etc). Find the Veggie Wrap at Galactic Grill—it’s an excellent vegetarian option. With sun-dried tomato spread enveloping a black beans and mixed greens base, this dish is packed with cucumber, corn-tomato relish, and feta cheese. You’ll get a little pesto aioli on the side, a clutch addition to this already delicious wrap.
Find it at: Alien Pizza Planet, Tomorrowland | $10
Oooooh! Could this be a new favorite salad? The sushi-bar inspired, protein-rich meal is a blend of grilled chicken breast on a bed of edamame, green beans, and chilled soba noodles (the best salad ingredient) with mint, cilantro, red cabbage, and shredded carrots. A dusting of furikake subtly transforms the flavor and experience. Plus, the ginger-lime vinaigrette is so out of this world (ha!) that you’ll wish you could bottle it to take home.
Find it at: Bengal BBQ, Adventureland | $13
Is your mouth watering yet? Check out this sushi-grade ahi tuna with tons of toppings: edamame-cucumber slaw, sesame seaweed salad, pickled ginger, fresh avocado, crispy fried wonton strips, and green onions, finished with spicy mayo and a ginger-lemongrass soy dressing. This meal strikes an excellent balance between fresh and light and protein packed, giving you a hearty option you can handle on an ultrahot day in Anaheim.
Find it at: Red Rose Taverne, Fantasyland | $11
Article continues below advertisement
Of all the tasty, healthy meals at Disneyland, this one is the shining star. And if you only try one thing on this list, make it the cauliflower sandwich at the Beauty and the Beast–themed restaurant. (Find it in the back of Fantasyland, which is behind the big castle—you can’t miss it.) The grilled cauliflower steak is prepared in a vegan spicy lime aioli and makes this sandwich a “you knocked it out of the park, Disney” meal. On the cauli-steak are lettuce and stewed tomato on a toasted roll, served with either french fries or sliced apples (depending on how healthy you’re trying to be). It is fantastic; you absolutely can’t miss it.
Find it at: Stage Door Café, Frontierland | $11
Head to Frontierland—home of the iconic Big Thunder Mountain Railroad roller coaster—to grab a scrumptious wrap. The lean, grilled chicken breast is elevated with house-made chipotle spread, then lightened with crisp lettuce and red bell pepper. There’s added fiber and a little more protein with black beans and black-eyed peas. Cilantro and spices lend a southwest kick, and you can finish it off with shredded cheddar, depending on your diet. It’s all wrapped up in a vivid green spinach tortilla and served cold with seasonal fruit.
Find it at: Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge | $13
Of all the wonders at the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, this meal is one of the highlights. The base of this dish is herb hummus, which on its own is tasty, but the crown jewel is the meat-free “kefta.” Kefta is traditionally a Moroccan minced meat, but this one is more meatball-shaped, made from Impossible brand protein. Bold but honest claim: These plant-based meatballs are exquisite. The spread comes with a tomato-cucumber relish and pita and is an ideal vegan meal, regardless of whether you’re plant-based or a carnivore.
Find it at: Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge | $14
This hearty and filling salad is packed with healthy protein and omega-3 fatty acids, thanks to marinated chicken, quinoa, and pumpkin seeds. It’s served on a bed of mixed greens with some roasted seasonal veggies and tossed in a tangy and flavorful green curry ranch dressing. Pro tip: Get the “Batuubucha Tea” (pictured here). It’s actually Suja Pineapple Passionfruit Kombucha, and it’s ridiculously refreshing, not to mention great for your gut. You’ll be the healthiest human being in the galaxy far, far away.
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy