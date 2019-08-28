These 10 Disneyland Meals Are Surprisingly Healthful (and Delicious)

If you’re eating clean at Tropical Hideaway in Adventureland, consider skipping the Sweet Lumpia (right) and Lime Chicken Bao (top) in favor of the Chilled Ramen Shaker (left).

Ditch the gut bombs but not the flavor with poke bowls, overnight oats, and plant-powered delights.

When you’re cruising down Main Street USA at the entrance of Anaheim’s Disneyland Resort, snapping a selfie in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle, or waiting for your turn to scream down the falls of Splash Mountain, sugared carbs and Mickey-shaped ice creams are likely on your mind. But what if you’re on a diet, trying to eat slightly healthier, or tapped out on sweets? What can you eat amid carts vending Dole Whip–inspired, pineapple-filled doughnuts and deep-fried corn dogs? As it turns out, there are some not-so-secret healthy delights on many a menu across this resort, from Fantasyland all the way to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Everywhere you look, there’s a fresh dish that’ll help you stick to your goals and load up on micronutrients. Here are 10 dishes that prove the happiest place on Earth can also be a healthy place if you’re doing it right. In true Disney fashion, none of these meals skimp on flavor, so you won’t feel like you’re missing out. Photo by Dominique Michelle Astorino Spinach and Tomato Egg White Frittata Find it at: Carnation Café, Mainstreet USA | $11 The egg white and veg frittata—served in Mickey Mouse shape—was prepared by chef Chris Justesen (the certified executive chef), who was hired by Walt Disney’s first executive chef more than 40 years ago. This breakfast plate is packed with mushrooms, spinach, and tomatoes and topped with a bit of sour cream and a fresh avocado–black bean pico de gallo. It’s also served alongside Lyonnaise-style breakfast potatoes and fruit, making the lightened up meal not just satisfying but bursting with flavor as well. Photo by Dominique Michelle Astorino Rising Moon Oats Find it at: Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge | $7 For a fresh and fruity breakfast option that still leaves you full, this is a must-try. Topped with popping boba pearls, starfruit, dragonfruit, and other tropical treats, it’s a great balance of creamy, hearty oats (made with yogurt) and bright fruit flavors. You can find this in Oga’s Cantina as well (the new Star Wars–themed bar within Galaxy’s Edge), but make sure to nab a reservation in advance using the Disneyland app, which is an essential download before you visit the parks. Photo by Dominique Michelle Astorino Chilled Ramen Shaker Find it at: Tropical Hideaway, Adventureland | $6

In the heat of summer’s high season, grab a refreshing yet filling Asian-inspired salad at the Tropical Hideaway (and throw in a Dole Whip if you want something sweet . . . it is dairy-free after all). Made with a fresh veggie slaw (shredded carrots add crunch), ramen noodles, and togarashi cashews with a light and tangy Asian vinaigrette dressing, this no-meat, no-dairy meal means no worries. Photo by Dominique Michelle Astorino Veggie Wrap Find it at: Galactic Grill, Tomorrowland | $10 Beyond the Mickey pretzels and hot dogs and pizza, there are a surprising amount of nutrient-dense and (gasp!) plant-based options in Tomorrowland. Fun fact: The plants in Tomorrowland’s landscaping are edible (kale, chard, etc). Find the Veggie Wrap at Galactic Grill—it’s an excellent vegetarian option. With sun-dried tomato spread enveloping a black beans and mixed greens base, this dish is packed with cucumber, corn-tomato relish, and feta cheese. You’ll get a little pesto aioli on the side, a clutch addition to this already delicious wrap. Photo by Dominique Michelle Astorino Nebula Noodle Salad Find it at: Alien Pizza Planet, Tomorrowland | $10 Oooooh! Could this be a new favorite salad? The sushi-bar inspired, protein-rich meal is a blend of grilled chicken breast on a bed of edamame, green beans, and chilled soba noodles (the best salad ingredient) with mint, cilantro, red cabbage, and shredded carrots. A dusting of furikake subtly transforms the flavor and experience. Plus, the ginger-lime vinaigrette is so out of this world (ha!) that you’ll wish you could bottle it to take home. Photo by Dominique Michelle Astorino Poke Bowl Find it at: Bengal BBQ, Adventureland | $13 Is your mouth watering yet? Check out this sushi-grade ahi tuna with tons of toppings: edamame-cucumber slaw, sesame seaweed salad, pickled ginger, fresh avocado, crispy fried wonton strips, and green onions, finished with spicy mayo and a ginger-lemongrass soy dressing. This meal strikes an excellent balance between fresh and light and protein packed, giving you a hearty option you can handle on an ultrahot day in Anaheim. Photo by Dominique Michelle Astorino Enchanted Cauli-Flower Sandwich Find it at: Red Rose Taverne, Fantasyland | $11

