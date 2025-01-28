Greenland, Sicily, Madeira—New Europe Flight Routes for 2025 Worth Planning Your Travels Around

If you’re thinking of a European vacation this year, then you’ll have plenty of choices on how to get there. Major airlines are adding new routes en masse—at least 35 in all—for an increase of 7,000 seats per day over the Atlantic this summer compared to the same period in 2024, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

And while that’s up 4 percent year over year, it represents an even more impressive 10 percent gain over 2019. That translates into a net increase of 1.4 million additional airline seats for sale for travel from this June through August compared to the summer of 2019.

With that much extra capacity, airfares should be competitive, says Mike Arnot, a spokesperson for Cirium. “It’s a golden opportunity for Americans wanting to get to Europe, and inexpensively, where fares are concerned.” Added bonus, the dollar and euro are almost equal right now, giving U.S. travelers even more spending power once they get across the pond.

Among trending countries, the clear airlift winner is Italy, with 14 new routes from the United States taking off this year, no doubt inspired by the much-anticipated Jubilee, a Catholic tradition that takes place only once every 25 years and is expected to draw huge crowds. It will run through the start of 2026.

Delta Air Lines is one of the airlines that stands to benefit most: of its seven new Europe routes this year, four are to Italy, and as of this year it is the largest U.S. carrier in the Italian market.

United Airlines is not far behind, adding five European airports in what the carrier claims is the largest international expansion in its history. And it is also serving up some offbeat fare, such as its new twice-weekly flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to Nuuk, Greenland, starting June 14.

Another interesting development is American Airlines’ decision to introduce new flights from airports other than its major international hubs of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Dallas Fort Worth, including a new nonstop to Athens from Charlotte, North Carolina, starting June 5.

European carriers are adding new gateways in the USA, too. Aer Lingus will launch service connecting Dublin to Nashville and Indianapolis, smaller cities that have had little direct service to Europe in the past. And TAP Air Portugal is adding three new U.S. flights, including a weekly nonstop from San Francisco to the remote Azores archipelago.

Here are the most notable Europe flights making their debut this year.

Yes, we’re still dreaming about Sicily in the aftermath of White Lotus season 2 (and yes that was released in 2023). Thankfully, new flights to the dreamy Italian island have us covered. Courtesy of Flo/Unsplash

Italy

In addition to Jubilee hot spot Rome, six other Italian gateways will enjoy new nonstop service from the United States this year. Here’s the full lineup.

Bari from New York: From June 3 to October 15, Italian carrier Neos will operate new service from New York JFK to Bari, a port city in southeastern Italy.

Catania from Boston: Delta will be flying passengers to this Sicilian city from Boston between May 22 and October 24.

Milan from Boston and Philadelphia: You can fly directly to Italy’s fashion capital from Boston on Delta between May 23 and October 24 and from Philadelphia with American effective May 23.

Naples from Atlanta and Chicago: The Amalfi Coast is calling with new flights to Naples from Atlanta on Delta and from Chicago on American; both take off in May.

Palermo from Newark: Another option for visiting Sicily will be available from New Jersey’s Newark Liberty on United starting May 21.

Rome from Denver, Miami, Philadelphia, and Minneapolis: More ways to get directly to the Eternal City in 2025 include new flights from Denver, via United starting May 1, from Miami and Philadelphia via American starting July 5, and from Minneapolis–St. Paul on Delta from May 23.

Venice from Dallas: Italy’s floating city is welcoming new service from Dallas Fort Worth on American from June.

Fly directly from Los Angeles to Lisbon on a new flight from TAP Air Portugal. Courtesy of Liam McKay/Unsplash

Portugal

Popular Portugal is also getting some added aviation love this year with new service to mainland hot spots as well as idyllic Portuguese islands, such as Madeira and the Azores.

Faro from Newark: A flight that was initially supposed to take off in 2024, this new United route from Newark (EWR) will launch on May 16, bringing travelers directly to the southern Algarve region of Portugal, known for some of the warmest weather in the country and a dramatic coastline dotted by craggy cliffs.

Lisbon from Los Angeles: Angelenos will soon have direct access to hilly streets accented by vintage cable cars, colorful tiled buildings, and delicious Portuguese cuisine when TAP Air Portugal’s new flights from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) begin on May 16.

Madeira from Newark: United will begin flying to this green island off the coast of Portugal from Newark Liberty on June 7.

Porto from Boston: Starting on May 14, TAP Air Portugal will begin offering seasonal service to Porto, the city known for the sweet wine of the same name.

Terceira from San Francisco: Most flights to the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores head to Ponta Delgado on the island of São Miguel. So, this new route from TAP Air Portugal, which begins seasonal service on June 3, offers a unique opportunity for Northern California–based travelers to fly directly to the Azores island of Terceira, known for its lava caves, ocean pools, and Angra do Heroísmo, the historic capital.

Do not pass go; head straight to Bilbao from Newark this summer. Courtesy of Jorge Fernandez Salas/Unsplash

Spain

Perennial Iberian favorite Spain is also welcoming a few new flights this year, predominantly out of the East Coast and Midwest.

Barcelona from Boston: Thanks to Delta, Bostonians will get new airlift straight to coastal Barcelona from May 22 to October 23.

Bilbao from Newark: Across the country from Barcelona, East Coast fliers will be getting a new connection to artsy Bilbo from Newark on United starting May 31.

Madrid from Boston and Chicago: Iberia and JetBlue will begin offering seasonal service to Spain’s capital from Boston this summer, and Chicagoans will get a new flight to Madrid from O’Hare with American Airlines starting March 30.

One of the most anticipated launches of 2025 will be the first-ever commercial service from the USA to Greenland with United. Courtesy of Annie Spratt/Unsplash

Northern Europe

Those looking to escape the heat of southern Europe will have plenty of options for a “cool-cation” to the greener northern reaches of the continent, including to Ireland, Scotland, and Greenland.

Copenhagen, Denmark, from Minneapolis: The Danish capital will get new flights from Minneapolis on Delta and from Seattle via SAS, both starting in May.

Dublin, Ireland, from Detroit, Indianapolis, and Nashville: Starting on May 7 and running through October 5, Delta will be offering daily service from Detroit to Dublin. The Irish capital is also getting new flights from Indianapolis and Nashville on Aer Lingus this summer.

Edinburgh, Scotland, from Boston and Philadelphia: Fly to the historic city of Edinburgh and then head out to the Scottish Highlands for some seriously beautiful scenery. JetBlue launched new flights from Boston, and American will have new service out of Philly.

Nuuk, Greenland, from Newark: One of the most exciting new Europe flights of 2025 is twice- weekly service to Greenland from Newark with United, marking the first-ever commercial service directly to the Arctic country on a U.S. carrier.

An expanded season for transatlantic travel

All these new flights indicate another emerging trend: a prolonged season for travel to Europe, which now starts before Easter and lasts well into the fall—far beyond the traditional summer months. United, for example, is starting some of its existing seasonal routes earlier this year, including kicking off its Newark to Athens flights on March 6, to Venice on March 29, and to Dubrovnik on May 1.

In a recent conference call with analysts, Delta president Glen Hauenstein explained that increased demand has spurred travelers to book outside the peak months of June, July, and August. “We’ve seen the seasons elongate for leisure travel to Europe,” he said, and the airline is seeing strong bookings from March to October.