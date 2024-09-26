Delta Adds 7 New Europe Routes for 2025—Including a First-Ever Flight to This Sicilian Coastal Town

It’s that time of year again. Leaves are changing colors, shoulder season trips are in full swing, and international airlines are sharing what new routes travelers can expect next summer.

Earlier this month, American Airlines announced plans to add five transatlantic flight paths to its roster. Not to be left out, Delta Air Lines recently divulged that its sunny-season calendar will include seven new routes, one new destination—Catania on the island of Sicily—and expanded service to some of its most popular destinations in Europe.

This will be Delta’s “largest-ever” summer schedule, with 700 weekly flights, according to the airline. Here’s everything you need to know about Delta’s summer 2025 calendar.

Delta’s new Europe flights for 2025

This summer saw record numbers of travelers in Europe. And even if residents continue to protest tourists’ presence, airlines are betting they’re still going to make the journey across the pond. More specifically, Delta is wagering they’ll want to experience la dolce vita—of its seven new Europe routes for 2025, four are to Italy. In a press release, the carrier said it is now the largest U.S. carrier in the Italian market.

The new routes for summer 2025 are:



Atlanta (ATL) to Brussels, Belgium (BRU): June 10-October 23

June 10-October 23 Atlanta (ATL) to Naples, Italy (NAP): May 23-October 24

May 23-October 24 Boston (BOS) to Barcelona, Spain (BCN): May 22-October 23

May 22-October 23 Boston (BOS) to Milan, Italy (MXP): May 23-October 24

May 23-October 24 Detroit (DTW) to Dublin, Ireland (DUB): May 7-October 5

May 7-October 5 Minneapolis–St. Paul (MSP) to Rome, Italy (FCO): May 23-October 24

May 23-October 24 New York (JFK) to Catania, Italy (CTA): May 22-October 24

While Delta already operates flights from the United States to Brussels, Naples, Barcelona, Milan, Dublin, and Rome, Catania is a completely new destination for the carrier—which is a testament to how much Sicily has grown in popularity since the cult HBO show White Lotus was filmed on the island. Catania is perhaps most well-known for the active volcano Mt. Etna, which dominates the skyline and the city’s history (Catania is built atop ancient lava flows). It is the second-largest city in Sicily after Palermo and provides easy access to ancient Greek and Roman ruins as well as beaches along the Ionian coast. Delta is the first U.S. airline to offer direct service to Catania, though other carriers have operated direct flights to Palermo, another airport on the island of Sicily.

Delta’s expanded routes to Europe

In addition to the new routes, Delta is beefing up its connections to old favorites, including:

