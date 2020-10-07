A New COVID “Passport” Being Tested at Newark and Heathrow Could Help Reopen Global Travel

A new pilot program allows passengers to upload health data such as COVID test results—which could ultimately help facilitate the reopening of borders.

Trials of a new digital health “passport” kicked off this week on flights between London and New York and between Hong Kong and Singapore, enabling travelers to provide certified COVID-19 test information to border officials upon arrival. The digital health pass, called CommonPass, was developed by Swiss-based nonprofit the Commons Project and the World Economic Forum; it is being presented to 37 governments (and counting) as a way to help facilitate the reopening of borders and travel amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Travel and tourism has been down across the board due to the COVID pandemic,” stated Diane Sabatino, deputy executive director of field operations for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). “CBP wants to be part of the solution to build confidence in air travel, and we are glad to help the aviation industry and our federal partners [start up] a pilot like CommonPass.” United Airlines and Cathay Pacific Airways began testing the technology with volunteer passengers on select flights between London and New York and between Hong Kong and Singapore. Additional airlines and routes in Asia, Africa, the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East are expected to participate in “quick succession,” according to the Commons Project.

So, how does it work? Each participating country must decide on two things—first, which COVID-19 tests and lab results are deemed credible. For instance, in the United States, the current standard required by states such as Hawaii has become a PCR test (also known as the nasal swab test) administered by a lab certified by the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA). Secondly, each government must determine what its entry requirements are. Once those are established, the CommonPass creates a digital network with certified labs so travelers’ results can be uploaded to the platform. And when travelers enter their destination, they are given the entry requirements they need to fulfill. After travelers take a COVID-19 test at a certified lab and upload the results to their mobile phone, they can then complete any additional health questionnaires required by the destination country. CommonPass confirms compliance and generates a QR code that can be scanned by airline staff and border officials either from a mobile device or one that has been printed out. Trials such as the current one that is underway with CommonPass “are critical to demonstrate the potential for testing as an alternative to blanket quarantine measures or travel restrictions,” stated Steve Morrissey, United Airlines’ vice president, regulatory and policy. The current trials are intended to mimic the full start-to-finish experience of taking a test for COVID-19 prior to departure, uploading the result to a mobile device via the CommonPass app, and providing the results to airport staff and officials at departure and arrival airports. Related These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities Cathay Pacific Airways’ initial trials are taking place on flights between Hong Kong International Airport and Singapore Changi International Airport using rapid testing technology provided by Prenetics.

