Travel Between New York and London Could Resume as Early as November

London’s Heathrow Airport is hoping that on-site passenger COVID-19 testing will facilitate an opening of passenger travel between London and New York as early as November.

“I would love to have a New York–London pilot up and running by Thanksgiving. That seems entirely feasible,” Heathrow’s CEO John Holland-Kaye told U.K.-based industry publication Travel Weekly during a webcast this week.

Heathrow launched a series of rapid-result COVID-19 testing trials in August, the findings from which are being analyzed and shared with British government officials. The hope is that the testing could provide a safe alternative to the 14-day quarantine requirement currently in place for travelers arriving in the United Kingdom from numerous countries and territories, including from the United States.

The test would cost £150 (US$194) per passenger.

“There is consensus that testing is the answer to getting people flying, that testing before departure is the better way of doing it and that we need a common international standard,” Holland-Kaye told Travel Weekly.

The airport executive said that he has received feedback from the British government indicating that they could begin deliberating on the testing issue as early as the second half of October.