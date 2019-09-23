You Don’t Have to Live in California to Show Love for Its State Parks

Sure the big-name national parks in California, such as Yosemite, Joshua Tree, and Sequoia and Kings Canyon, draw travelers from around the world, but if you’ve ever Instagrammed the superbloom in Anza-Borrego Desert, camped at Julia Pfeiffer Burns in Big Sur, marveled at redwoods in Big Basin, or stretched out in the sands of Pismo Beach, there’s a strong chance you’ve fallen deeply in love with California’s state parks. Now you can wear that love on your sleeve—er, shirt.

Courtesy of Parks Project With the vintage-inspired California State Parks collection, you can champion the beaches, mountains, or coastal parks—or all of them.

Today, outdoor-loving brand Parks Project launched a limited-edition collection of California state parks apparel and gear. Featuring the company’s distinct retro style—which nods to vintage posters, patches, and banners—the collection includes a fleece sweatshirt, six graphic T-shirts, a hat, a ceramic mug, and a poster.

Can’t forget that hiking trip you took along the cliffs of Humboldt County in Northern California? The heathered gray and green State Parks of the California Lost Coast Tee is a perfect memento. Or if you’ve always dreamed of connecting the best of the state on an epic road trip from the Oregon border all the way to Mexico, the State Parks of California Tee might motivate you to make it happen. You can also embrace your inner flower child with a T-shirt or poster that depicts the native plants of the California state parks.