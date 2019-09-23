You Don’t Have to Live in California to Show Love for Its State Parks

Courtesy of Parks Project
Sep 23, 2019
A new collection from Parks Project features 10 California state park–themed items, including a mug and poster not pictured here.
Look good and do good with the new apparel collection from Parks Project, which features the Golden State’s beloved public lands and supports them too.
Sure the big-name national parks in California, such as Yosemite, Joshua Tree, and Sequoia and Kings Canyon, draw travelers from around the world, but if you’ve ever Instagrammed the superbloom in Anza-Borrego Desert, camped at Julia Pfeiffer Burns in Big Sur, marveled at redwoods in Big Basin, or stretched out in the sands of Pismo Beach, there’s a strong chance you’ve fallen deeply in love with California’s state parks. Now you can wear that love on your sleeve—er, shirt.
Today, outdoor-loving brand Parks Project launched a limited-edition collection of California state parks apparel and gear. Featuring the company’s distinct retro style—which nods to vintage posters, patches, and banners—the collection includes a fleece sweatshirt, six graphic T-shirts, a hat, a ceramic mug, and a poster.
Can’t forget that hiking trip you took along the cliffs of Humboldt County in Northern California? The heathered gray and green State Parks of the California Lost Coast Tee is a perfect memento. Or if you’ve always dreamed of connecting the best of the state on an epic road trip from the Oregon border all the way to Mexico, the State Parks of California Tee might motivate you to make it happen. You can also embrace your inner flower child with a T-shirt or poster that depicts the native plants of the California state parks.
California-based Parks Project is calling the collection a homecoming. The company was created after a group of friends spent a day volunteering in public lands in the Santa Monica mountains and learned how many conservation and education efforts in the spaces are struggling for funding, advocacy, and support. Now, each of the brand’s collections helps to directly fund a specific project from one of 50 nonprofit groups working in our national lands and state parks.
For this new collection, Parks Project partnered with the California State Parks Foundation. Ten percent of the proceeds for every item—prices range from $18 to $70—will be used to help restore trails, clean beaches, protect threatened species, and keep visitor centers open in parks all over the state.
Interested in championing public lands in a different state? On Park Project’s website, you can filter through apparel and accessories by park; each listing notes the purpose of the item—whether it supports a specific program at an individual park or nationwide education or conservation efforts. Snag a Mount Rainier Throwback Cord Hat ($36), which funds visitor programs at that park, or a Great Smoky Mountains Wanderer Tee ($36), which supports the Appalacian Bear Rescue organization. Show your love for all of them with a fill-in-the-bubble poster ($25), which you can use to track which national parks you’ve visited, or the company’s best-selling National Parks are for lovers raglan ($40). Best of all? You don’t have to pick just one.
