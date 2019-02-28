Ways to Show Your Love for the National Parks (Even When You’re Not There)

Courtesy of Good & Well Supply Co.
Sales from all of the items seen here help support national parks in the United States.
A portion of the profits from these products goes to support U.S. national parks. So go ahead, add them all to your shopping cart.
The National Park Service (NPS) was founded on August 25, 1916, when President Woodrow Wilson signed the National Park Service Act. Typically, the best way to celebrate America’s Best Idea is to get outdoors and explore any of the 62 national parks in the United States.
As of last week, though, several national parks—including Yosemite and Yellowstone—shuttered due to health concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19. But you can still wear your national park pride proudly and support the NPS at the same time by purchasing products from any of these companies.
Not only do most of these businesses make their clothes, home supplies, and posters using sustainable methods, but they also all donate portions of their profits to the National Park Foundation or various other conservancy projects.
Load up your shopping cart—you’re helping a good cause.
Before Megan McLaughlin founded Good & Well Supply Co. in the Pacific Northwest, she spent time traveling from national park to national park throughout the United States and living in her tent. The scents she encountered on her trip inspired her national park candle collection (from $25), which are all made with natural soy wax, U.S.-grown balsa wood wicks, and packaged in 100 percent recyclable tins. Scents include Olympic (red cedar and oakmoss), Saguaro (cactus, desert florals, and amber), and Great Smokies (red maple, laurel, and sandalwood).
She’s since expanded her shop to also include national parks–inspired enamel pins ($10), cabin sprays ($25), and incense cones ($20). Even better? McLaughlin donates 5 percent of her profits from anything bought on the site back to the National Park Foundation.
Good & Well is also launching a line of "Yes We Can-dle" t-shirts ($35) and totes ($30)—$10 of each item sold during the pre-sale will be donated to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Response Fund.
Shop the full Good & Well Supply Co. collection here.
Parks Project works directly with more than 30 park conservancies to raise money for various projects throughout U.S. parklands. That means when you pick up a super-soft sweatshirt ($70), not only will you be super comfy at home, but a portion of your money will also go back to supporting our national parks.
Some items raise money for even more specific projects. For every 400 Lake Tahoe t-shirt ($40) sold, one camper is sponsored to participate in an overnight program sponsored by the Tahoe Rim Trail Association and its Youth Backcountry Camp program. Meanwhile, the “Yellowstone” hat ($16) supports restoring and repairing Yellowstone’s heavily used trail network and this upcycled puffy tote ($54) raises money for the National Park Foundation’s Open Outdoors for Kids Program.
Shop the full Parks Project collection here.
In the 1930s and 1940s, the WPA commissioned a series of national parks posters to encourage the public to explore U.S. parklands. Inspired by the iconic designs, photographer Rob Decker is building a collection of national park posters ($40) created in a similar style using shots he’s captured as he travels to each of the national parks. Printed on recycled stock with soy-based inks, his most popular posters include prints from Yellowstone, Arches, and Grand Teton. Decker donates 10 percent of his annual profits to various conservancies and organizations that support the U.S. national park system.
If you’re looking for reproductions of the original WPA designs, Ranger Doug’s Enterprises sells silkscreen serigraph posters ($45) and also donates 1 percent of gross sales back to various national park projects.
Shop the full National Park Posters collection here.
For every item Pendleton sells from its national park collection, the National Park Foundation receives a royalty (so far, Pendleton has raised more than $700,000 for the organization). The collection began back in the early 1900s with the iconic green, yellow, red, and black striped Glacier National Park blanket (from $239). While Pendleton still makes its blankets in the United States from pure wool, it has expanded its collection to offer beanies ($20), mugs ($20), and socks ($13) for a wide variety of parks, including Crater Lake, Yosemite, and Yellowstone, to name a few.
Shop the full Pendleton national park collection here.
Did you know that the idea for Teva sport sandals was invented in the Grand Canyon in 1984 after a guide strapped two Velcro watch bands to a pair of flip-flops to keep them from falling off and floating down the river? To commemorate its roots and the Grand Canyon National Park’s 100th birthday, Teva released a special collection of shoes inspired by the colors of the canyon in 2019 that's not sold out yet.
From the classic Original Universal sandal ($50), to the sportier Hurricane XLT2 sandals ($70), and even shoes for kids ($40), there’s something here for everyone. The company also donated $100,000 to the Grand Canyon Conservancy to help restore trails and fund environmental education programs for kids.
Shop the full Teva GC100 collection here.
This article originally appeared online on August 23, 2018; it was updated on February 28, 2019, and again on March 26, 2020, to include current information.
