Ways to Show Your Love for the National Parks (Even When You’re Not There)

The National Park Service (NPS) was founded on August 25, 1916, when President Woodrow Wilson signed the National Park Service Act. Typically, the best way to celebrate America’s Best Idea is to get outdoors and explore any of the 62 national parks in the United States. As of last week, though, several national parks—including Yosemite and Yellowstone—shuttered due to health concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19. But you can still wear your national park pride proudly and support the NPS at the same time by purchasing products from any of these companies. Not only do most of these businesses make their clothes, home supplies, and posters using sustainable methods, but they also all donate portions of their profits to the National Park Foundation or various other conservancy projects. Load up your shopping cart—you’re helping a good cause. Good & Well Supply Co. Courtesy of Good & Well Supply Co. Before Megan McLaughlin founded Good & Well Supply Co. in the Pacific Northwest, she spent time traveling from national park to national park throughout the United States and living in her tent. The scents she encountered on her trip inspired her national park candle collection (from $25), which are all made with natural soy wax, U.S.-grown balsa wood wicks, and packaged in 100 percent recyclable tins. Scents include Olympic (red cedar and oakmoss), Saguaro (cactus, desert florals, and amber), and Great Smokies (red maple, laurel, and sandalwood).

