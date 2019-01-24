Locals Share Why Charleston Is More Than Antebellum Architecture and Great Grits

Once a sleepy Southern town, Charleston has a thriving, multicultural downtown. The 3.5-mile-long peninsula containing 12 small, eclectic neighborhoods has become a beacon for creative professionals from New York and other major U.S. cities looking for more laid-back lives. Thanks to the influx, Charleston is rife with entrepreneurial energy: Over the past five years, new restaurants , shops , and boutique hotels have opened at a rapid pace. Charleston’s biggest challenge? Making room for the changes while still protecting the city’s unique history and architecture. Three locals share their favorite places, old and new.

Duolan Li and her husband, Joshua Walker, moved from Brooklyn in 2009, drawn by Charleston’s warm weather and historic charm. Though the city’s food scene was growing, the couple noted the lack of culinary diversity. “We missed some of the flavors we enjoyed in New York and on our travels,” says Li, who was born in China and grew up eating home-cooked Chinese food. “At one point we said, ‘Why don’t we do it ourselves?’ ”



The restaurant they launched, Xiao Bao Biscuit, is now one of the most popular in town, serving what Li calls “Asian soul food” (such as okonomiyaki, or cabbage pancakes, topped with candied pork) in a renovated gas station. Tu, the couple’s latest collaboration, opened in Charleston’s up-and-coming Eastside neighborhood, pivoting in early 2019 to focus on Indian food.



Li and Walker, along with their infant daughter, live in Wagener Terrace, a residential area within walking distance of new restaurants and bars in the Upper Peninsula. On nights when she’s not on baby duty, you can catch Li moonlighting as a DJ, Auntie Ayi, spinning house, electro, and techno tunes at small clubs uptown. These are her picks.

Photo by Peter Frank Edwards The Royal American's edgy design makes it an intriguing venue for local indie and touring musicians.

The Royal American

“A restaurant and music venue, the Royal American is an awesome place to catch independent local and touring bands. They support local hip-hop by hosting events like the Art Binge Festival [an art, wellness, and music show]. There’s a lot going on with the decor—it’s like visiting your punk-rock grandma’s saloon!”



Hampton Park

“This neighborhood park has walking and bike paths and beautiful flower beds that bloom with zinnias and black-eyed Susans for nearly half the year. It also reflects Charleston’s remarkable history. One of my favorite areas is home to the statue of Denmark Vesey, a free black Methodist leader and antislavery activist. Hampton Park, ironically, is named after General Wade Hampton III, a Confederate general who was one of the largest slaveholders in the South. The park is a telling narrative of Charleston, one I’m reminded of whenever I walk through.”



Cone 10 Studios

“I took pottery classes here, and they have workshops and community events throughout the year. You can also purchase pottery made by local ceramicists in the gallery space. Cone 10 is next door to Martha Lou’s Kitchen, famous for its fried chicken, so it’s a great place to kill two birds with one stone.”

Photo by Peter Frank Edwards Local tip: At Renzo, snag a seat by the window and enjoy a Big Rob pizza.

Joseph “P-Nut” Johnson

Photo by Peter Frank Edwards Cone 10 Studios sells pottery made by local ceramists and offers workshops throughout the year.

“I love going to this neighborhood spot early. They have a special happy hour menu from 4 to 6 p.m. with Detroit-style pizza—and I can bring the baby. The restaurant is owned by Erik and Nayda Hutson. Erik designed and built the bar himself. After 5 p.m., my go-tos are the Caesar salad and the Big Rob pizza, which has broccoli rabe and, if you want, salumi. I always try to get a banquette seat by the window.”ArtistIf anyone can attest to Charleston’s dramatic changes over the years, it’s local folk artist P-Nut Johnson. Born in 1955, he got his start as a poet, scribbling rhymes on napkins at local clubs in the ’70s and ’80s and selling them for $5 apiece.A few years ago, P-Nut switched from poetry to painting. “My fans got me into art,” he says. “They wanted me to put my poems on canvas. All of my paintings tell a story.” While some of his paintings verge on the irreverent (hangovers are a favorite motif), many portray street scenes from old Charleston: neighbors saying hello across the fence, a fisherman catching his dinner. Some of his subjects live only in his memories. “There used to be a bar called the Piccadilly Club, and another one called Three Nags, where everyone would hang out. Jimi Hendrix actually played a little tune with the boys there in the late ’60s,” he says. “I miss being able to walk down King Street and know everyone’s name.” These days, if he’s not showing prospective buyers new work at his home uptown, chances are you’ll find him at one of these tried-and-true locales.“Normally I catch my own crabs. I hate buying them from someone else. But if I do order them, Seafood Alley is the last seafood market left downtown. The prices are good, and the crabs there are fresh off the boat. The ones they sell in winter are from the deep sea and fatter, with more meat. They cost a little more, but they’re worth it.”