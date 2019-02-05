James Beard Foundation Announces 2019 America’s Classics Winners

Courtesy of the James Beard Foundation
Feb 5, 2019
The pho at Pho 79 in Orange County, California
These five regional establishments are all family-owned and reveal the local character of their destinations from California to Nebraska.
If you’re the kind of traveler who prefers seeking out the local mom and pop diner to making reservations at the Michelin star restaurants in town, here are five spots to add to your list. The winners of the James Beard Foundation’s 2019 America’s Classics awards range from a family-owned pho shop in Orange County, California, to a bakery in the small town of McCook in southwest Nebraska. Since the category was introduced in 1998, these awards have gone to over 100 regional establishments that exemplify local character, lasting appeal, and quality food. Here, find out more about this year’s winners, who will be honored in May 2019 at the James Beard Awards Gala in Chicago.
Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti House
Sehnert’s Bakery & Bieroc Café
