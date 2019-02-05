James Beard Foundation Announces 2019 America’s Classics Winners

If you’re the kind of traveler who prefers seeking out the local mom and pop diner to making reservations at the Michelin star restaurants in town, here are five spots to add to your list. The winners of the James Beard Foundation’s 2019 America’s Classics awards range from a family-owned pho shop in Orange County, California, to a bakery in the small town of McCook in southwest Nebraska. Since the category was introduced in 1998, these awards have gone to over 100 regional establishments that exemplify local character, lasting appeal, and quality food. Here, find out more about this year’s winners, who will be honored in May 2019 at the James Beard Awards Gala in Chicago.

Pho 79





When Tong Trần and Liễu Trần opened Pho 79 in Orange County, California in 1982, it was one of the first restaurants in the area to serve these rich bowls of rice noodles served in beef broth with brisket, tripe, meatballs, or oxtail. Now a part of a vibrant Vietnamese American community in southern California, the next generation of the Trần family operates this restaurant as well as a few others in the area, including Pho 101.

9941 Hazard Avenue, Garden Grove, California,

Courtesy of the James Beard Foundation Inside Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti House in Huntington, West Virginia.

Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti House



The spaghetti part of Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti House became the main focus of this establishment ever since a local Italian immigrant gave founder Jim Tweel his recipe and told him to open a spaghetti house in 1945. Now run by his three children, this establishment also draws crowds for its strawberry pie that is only sold for one week each year for Mother’s Day.

920 Fifth Avenue, Huntington, West Virginia,