It's “Summer Travel Tuesday” and There Are Flight Deals Everywhere

Contrary to popular belief, there’s no one perfect time to book an airline ticket—but some times are better than others, and now is one of those times.

Why now? For one, Tuesday, June 4, is the biggest booking day for summer travel, according to flight-finding site Hipmunk. The day sees a 90 percent increase in bookings for summer travel, and it’s no wonder why: More than a third of domestic and international flights are at least 15 percent cheaper than usual.

Airlines are tuned into the trend: The first Tuesday in June is usually when Southwest Airlines launches its annual fall travel sale, and it didn’t disappoint this year. For travel between August 20 and December 18, the Dallas-based carrier is offering flights as low as $49 one-way nonstop between Phoenix and Las Vegas, from $129 one-way nonstop between Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport and Oakland International, and $99 one-way nonstops from Washington, D.C. to New Orleans. For a full list of the cities and prices, visit southwest.com and book before the deal ends on June 6, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. PST.