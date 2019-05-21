Finally, a Flight Deal Service for Domestic Weekend Getaways

May 21, 2019
Time to start planning those weekend trips.
We love a great airfare deal, but what we love even more are great deals we can actually use during our coveted weekends.
Right on time for summer, flight deal subscription service Dollar Flight Club has launched a new Weekend Warrior Domestic deals feature that we’re banking on to potentially resurrect our as-of-yet-unplanned summer weekends.
While many flight deal services often focus on great international airfare deals (and believe us, we love these too), the idea of the Weekend Warrior feature is to focus on nonstop, domestic flights that depart on either Thursday or Friday and return on Sunday or Monday.
Dollar Flight Club decided to zero in on domestic weekend airfares for several reasons. For one, travelers take way more domestic trips per year than they do international trips. They also have limited vacation time.
Jesse Neugarten, founder and CEO of Dollar Flight Club, told AFAR that the idea for the new feature came about when he realized that only about 40 percent of Americans hold a valid passport, a statistic provided the U.S. State Department.
The Weekend Warrior Domestic deals are now included with the site’s Premium Membership service, which costs $40 per year (there’s a 14-day free trial). Dollar Flight Club has a free service that emails users cheap flight alerts, but the Premium Membership also includes exclusive international flight deals, partner discounts from select travel brands, and flight alerts from up to five departure airports. Dollar Fight Club claims that the average savings on its domestic deals is around $250 per flight.
Neugarten said premium service members can expect the Weekend Warrior deals to be a mix of last-minute bargains and further-out fares, and for a wide range of destinations, from popular hubs to more under-the-radar routes. As an example of what’s on offer, the deals currently available from San Francisco include a $117 round-trip flight to Portland for weekends in June and August, a $118 round-trip flight to Orlando with June and August dates, and a $286 round-trip flight to New York (JFK) for September weekends, among several others.
The feature just launched for U.S. departure airports, but it will be rolled out for Canada, Europe, and South America next. (In Canada it will be for domestic flights, and for Europe and South America, it will be for flights within the continent.)
When new members first sign up, they will get a domestic deal roundup via email the next morning and then every week after that.
For once, we have travel news that won’t actually require us all setting yet another OOO.
