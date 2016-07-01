Is This Germany’s Best City for Drinking?

Berlin is the capital of staying out until sunrise with impossibly cool locals, but Munich excels at a different kind of nightlife: sophisticated cocktails, friendly crowds, and, yes, traditional pours of Germany.

The Oldest (and Only Indie-Owned) Brewery

Most people hit Hofbräuhaus for epic beer hall times. It’s fine, really. You’ll see plenty of locals there, who store their steins in the lockers along the wall, but it’s also more than likely the site of a mob of tourists and actual tours, too. Augustiner, meanwhile, is the last of the city’s six breweries that hasn’t been scooped up by a bigger conglomerate and is less of a circus. Go for the helles, an easy-drinking bright lager that the region is known for.

Cheap Drinks in a Timewarp

In a former life, Café Kosmos was the studio of a photographer in the 1960s. A lot of details remain untouched: there’s a spiral staircase to the second floor, paint is still chipping off the walls, and arty folks are still having a good time in there. (Your first hint that it’s counter-current: the “No Lederhosen” sign out front). Don’t go if you’re afraid of actually rubbing shoulders with locals. It gets very crowded.