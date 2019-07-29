Illy Is Offering a Luxury Trip to Coffee School in Italy for $100,000

At illy, there is much to celebrate at the moment. This year marks 20 years of the Italian coffee company’s University of Coffee, a program built to educate and inspire coffee experts and coffee lovers alike on the history and culture of the industry, and in June, it launched master barista–led private classes at its University of Coffee location in San Francisco. To mark the occasion, illy unveiled the Ultimate Italian Coffee Package. You and up to five friends can fly a chartered private jet to the Italian coffee capital of Trieste–a city on the shores of the Adriatic that was a major importer and exporter of coffee beans in the 18th century–where you’ll spend a luxurious week refining your coffee-crafting skills at illy headquarters. Here’s the catch: It’ll cost you $100,000.

Courtesy of illy Throughout the week-long luxury experience, you’ll receive a tour of the illy factory and master barista–led coffee classes.

Courtesy of illy Illy now offers private coffee classes, including espresso 101 and latte art, at its San Francisco University of Coffee location.