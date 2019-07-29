Illy Is Offering a Luxury Trip to Coffee School in Italy for $100,000

Courtesy of illy
Jul 29, 2019
Photo by Sopotnicki/Shutterstock
Trieste, located in northeastern Italy, is a portside city with stunning architecture and top-tier coffee.
Dying to become a coffee expert? Jet off to Trieste–the Italian coffee capital–and learn from the masters while lounging in 5-star accommodations and feasting on Michelin-caliber meals. The thing is: It’ll cost you.
At illy, there is much to celebrate at the moment. This year marks 20 years of the Italian coffee company’s University of Coffee, a program built to educate and inspire coffee experts and coffee lovers alike on the history and culture of the industry, and in June, it launched master barista–led private classes at its University of Coffee location in San Francisco. To mark the occasion, illy unveiled the Ultimate Italian Coffee Package. You and up to five friends can fly a chartered private jet to the Italian coffee capital of Trieste–a city on the shores of the Adriatic that was a major importer and exporter of coffee beans in the 18th century–where you’ll spend a luxurious week refining your coffee-crafting skills at illy headquarters. Here’s the catch: It’ll cost you $100,000.Italy. You’ll tour the illy factory and build your own schedule with classes including espresso 101, latte art, and coffee mixology. Classes take place at the Università del Caffè headquarters and incorporate both coffee theory and hands-on experience in lecture rooms equipped with tasting and preparation stations. At the end of the week, you’ll be tested to see if you have the chops to be an illy coffee expert, where you’ll enjoy a cup of joe with company executives and have the opportunity to meet a member of the Illy family. Falisia Resort & Spa, a five-star hotel on the Adriatic Sea. You’ll also enjoy luxury dining experiences at Michelin-starred Harry’s Piccolo and Al Baggato–featured in the Michelin restaurant guide for its good cooking and excellent wine list–and have plenty of time to explore the area. The package is experiential, so illy will work with you customize the trip based on your needs, including changes to the itinerary and add-ons.
