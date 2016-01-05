I Crashed A Crazy Japanese Karaoke Party

When I booked my recent trip to Japan, I assumed my brightest highlight would be Tokyo’s cheap eats and nightlife. Don’t get me wrong: Both blew my mind. But the best party I encountered was, weirdly, in the middle of nowhere.

Tired out of my mind from the pace of urban Japan, I retreated to Hakone, a village of onsens (natural hot springs) that cuddles Mount Fuji. I didn't waste much time once I arrived. I tied on my yukata, the traditional robes worn around the resort, and headed down to the baths, where I took off said robe and slipped into the waters, which were surrounded by towering trees that put even those of the Pacific Northwest to shame.

Most scenes in Japan, even subways, are completely quiet. The dead silence of the onsen verged on eerie—up until a group of Japanese men got in. An unusually chatty guy leaned over: Where are you from?

“You!” He grabbed my arm. “You will sing with us.”

Over the course of the next half hour, I heard a constant stream of Japanese that was interrupted every minute or so by a jarring “San Francisco.” As if it wasn’t obvious they were talking about me, they often pointed now and then at the naked, by-himself foreigner 3,000 miles away from home, too.

Later on, I ran into a group of the same men and their colleagues in a hallway. Hideki, the loud one, walked up behind me. You! He grabbed my arm and gestured to his friends as if I was the one he had mentioned. You will come. You will sing with us.

Not that he gave me many options, but it was a no-brainer RSVP. He walked me down, by the arm, to the resort's basement level where the karaoke rooms were. Some rooms were open to general guests. The room we went into was reserved for their private corporate party. I found 20 or so men lounging on couches. Hideki shouted something. Every one stood up and clapped. One by one, they—engineers from Osaka, I learned—each shook my hand and told me their name and age.

I lucked out but if you want a similar experience, just book a resort with a karaoke level, which many have. After dinner, there’s a drunken beeline for the mic.Here, some things I wish I’d known before my up-all-night rager:

Japanese business men can drink an absurd amount of sake. One man got so blitzed he stripped down to a thong-like contraption and sang a duet with one of the hostesses.