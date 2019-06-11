How Yosemite National Park Caters to Deaf Travelers

The beauty of Yosemite translates to all, especially at Yosemite National Park, where deaf travelers are welcomed with specialized programming and amenities.

Yosemite National Park ensures that the call of the wild is heard by all thanks to its varied services and amenities for the deaf and hard of hearing visitors.

In the late 1970s, a woman named Maureen Fitzgerald went on a guided nature tour in Yosemite with her partner Dale Dahl, a deaf quadriplegic. Len McKenzie, the park’s chief naturalist at the time, was leading the outing, but there was no American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter, so Fitzgerald stepped in. According to most accounts, this was the moment that would forever change the course of the park’s history—and legacy—for deaf travelers. Following their experience, in the spring of 1979, Fitzgerald and Dahl wrote a letter to Yosemite, offering to work with deaf visitors full-time for the summer season in exchange for nearby lodging arrangements. McKenzie agreed, and at the end of that first summer, formalized the role by converting it into an official seasonal position known as the Deaf Services Coordinator. Today, Yosemite is the only U.S. national park to have a full-time, permanent sign language interpreter on staff, under the hybrid park ranger/ASL interpreter role of Deaf Services Coordinator, which was established in 2016 (after funding was cut for the former seasonal-only Deaf Services Coordinator position a year earlier). That’s not all: Yosemite also offers a public videophone in its main lodge, assistive listening devices (ALDs), and “deaf guest kits” available at its hotels. These kits include a visual notification device to alert occupants to incoming telephone calls and door knocks, and a vibrating alarm clock. This summer, Yosemite has made history once again, by having the first-ever Deaf participant in the long-running Teacher Ranger Teacher (TRT) program, a popular national parks program that hosts visiting teachers (from June through mid-July) who help the parks with everything from curriculum building to working at the visitors desk to leading tours.

In another exploratory first this summer, tours lead by the Deaf TRT guide will be interpreted by a hearing person, meaning somebody will translate the guide’s signing into spoken words for the group. Meant to attract both hearing and Deaf participants, “It’s an opportunity for hearing people to see what’s possible,” says Kara Stella, Yosemite’s Deaf Services Coordinator (who is not deaf herself). “There’s a fear of the unknown, I think, with hearing people, trying to understand Deaf people. Deafness is not inhibitory in your mind or faculties in any way. It’s just that you can’t hear. So to model, ‘Oh, Deaf people are just regular people that use a different language.’ It’s a big deal.” In the United States, 7.1 million adults older than 18 experience a serious hearing difficulty, including 3.4 million people who are deaf, according to a 2014 report on Americans with disabilities for the U.S. Census Bureau. About 3.4 percent of adults (8.2 million) use a hearing aid, and 2.5 percent of adults (5.9 million) still have serious difficulty hearing even while using a hearing aid. And while Yosemite has made an investment in its Deaf Services program and annual offerings for visitors with disabilities, there’s a major gap between it and other parks, according to a 2014 study from researchers at the University of Minnesota titled “Interpretive Accommodations for National Park Service Visitors Who Are Deaf or Hard of Hearing,” which looked into how parks’ interpretive services were meeting the needs of visitors with such disabilities. Of the 224 National Park Service employees to respond to a question about whether their park had offered programs specifically for visitors with hearing disabilities within the past year, 74 percent reported they had not. In large part, the study attributes this to a loop: Few deaf travelers visit these parks and request services because they aren’t aware that they are entitled to them. But without these deaf visitors, parks aren’t designing programs for them because they don’t see the population showing up. Although deaf U.S. citizens or permanent residents qualify for a free Access Pass—which is offered by the National Park Service and gives lifetime access to more than 2,000 recreation sites across the country—arranging an interpreter at most national parks requires a request at least two weeks prior to a visit.

