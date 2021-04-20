Casa Morada
Casa Morada's dressed-down modern coastal style reflects a love of the ocean, island plant life, and luxurious comforts. The 16-suite boutique hotel—once a 1950s roadside motel—underwent an extensive renovation in the early 2000s that transformed it into one of the Key’s sexiest spots. The Raymond Jungles–designed gardens are lush, the outdoors showers and jacuzzis are impossibly romantic, and the resort’s private island features a freshwater pool. If you can rouse yourself for anything other than relaxing by the water, try your hand at a game of bocce, snorkle around the only living coral reef in North America, go on a sunset sail, or charter a boat tour with local resident Captain Bill to visit the Mangrove Islands or Three Sisters Bird Rookery. Pro Tip: Morning yoga classes are offered every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 9, but guests can book a private session anytime.