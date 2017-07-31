How to Rosé Your Way Across the U.S.A.

Head to one of these 11 wineries for your next rosé holiday.

Summer means just one thing in wine country: rosé all day. With those sunset hues ranging from millennial pink to magenta, the season’s favorite wine has us seeing the world through rosé-colored glasses. And while Europe’s various blushing varietals have historically reigned supreme—Italian rosatos, Spanish rosadas, and of course French rosés—domestic versions of everyone’s favorite pink drink are finally stepping into the spotlight. Now, before you get all flushed, no one is challenging the preeminence of Provence, but thanks to innovative winemakers and a growing local thirst, our excellent homegrown rosés are here to stay. From coast to coast, you can find great domestic rosé in all forms: classic or canned, bubbly or punk rock. We sat down with Christine Milam—an advanced-level sommelier through The Court of Master Sommeliers and private client sales lead at JJ Buckley Fine Wines in Oakland, CA—to gather together a list of rosés that aren’t just good—they’re destination-worthy. These 11 notable wineries across the nation and their fantastic (and often hard-to-find) vintages are exactly what you’ve been dreaming of for your next rosé getaway.

The Rosé: 2017 “Sauvage” Merlot 181 Rosé

Where You’ll Find It: Croteaux Vineyards, Long Island, New York

Why You’ll Love It: “Croteaux is the only winery in the country that exclusively produces rosé, which is incredibly cool!” says Milam. A true paradise for rosé lovers, she says it’s hard to go wrong with its Provence-style rosés, which emphasize delicacy, barely ripe fruit, and vibrant florals. “This high-acid, uber fresh, princess wine is made for the hottest days,” she says. You’ll want to grab a few different bottles before heading off to the beach—that is, if you don’t spend all day reveling in the South-of-France vibes at the winery’s dreamy tasting barn. The Rosé: Shinn Estate Vineyards 2017 Rosé

Where You’ll Find It: Shinn Estate Vineyards, Long Island, New York

Why You’ll Love It: Shinn Estate Vineyards is a holistic, biodynamic, wind-and-solar-powered vineyard. Thanks to its cozy on-site farmhouse inn, you can (and should) extend your vine-to-glass tasting to a few nights’ stay. “Maybe if people made more merlot rosé, Sideways wouldn’t have caused such a fuss,” says Milam. She points out that a good merlot rosé, like Shinn’s, showcases the plump, rich, and luscious quality of merlot but maintains the zingy nature that Long Island is known for. Expect overripe raspberry, bing cherry, smoke, and rose petal and be prepared to pair it with “lobstah rolls for days!”