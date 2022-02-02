For Some Travelers, Stairs Can Ruin a Trip. This Company Wants to Fix That.

AccessNow is on a mission to ensure that the world is 100 percent accessible for travelers with disabilities.

A few years ago, when photographer and avid traveler Maayan Ziv arrived at the entryway of a boutique hotel in New York City, a flight of six stairs derailed her trip. “I had called ahead and asked questions and was assured by everyone I spoke to that the place was accessible, that there was a ramp at the entrance,” said Toronto-based Ziv, who was born with muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair. When she arrived, there was no ramp in sight. “I found myself stranded in the street with my luggage in front of these stairs, with all my plans out the window because I had to find a last-minute place to stay in New York City.” Ziv’s situation is hardly unique. About a billion people, or 15 percent of the world’s population, live with disabilities, and in countries where the life expectancy is over 70 years, people generally spend an average of eight years of their life living with a disability. Yet, much of the world is still built for a narrow traveler profile, according to Ziv. “Historically speaking, and still very often today, accessibility is considered an afterthought,” she said. “People build things and create experiences, and then at the very end they might work backwards to try and find a way to maybe invest in a portable ramp. But it’s always seen as kind of a last step, if there’s time.” Courtesy of AccessNow AccessNow founder Maayan Ziv launched the digital tool after a frustrating travel experience. Some common issues Ziv and other wheelchair users have encountered include hotel rooms marketed as “accessible,” but the doorway to the room or bathroom is too small for them to enter; travelers booking these rooms who also need caregivers can’t always count on getting two beds. Visually impaired travelers who rely on guide dogs often need to jump through hoops to procure permits for their service animals, while hearing-impaired travelers can miss key announcements in airports or train stations.



In 2015, Ziv channeled her frustrations into the creation of AccessNow, a one-stop digital tool where users can share and explore accessibility experiences at specific venues and businesses, from hotels and washrooms to restaurants and parks, rather than spend countless hours piecing together information from different blogs and online resources. Soon after its founding, AccessNow quickly became a community hub for passionate travelers with disabilities. “It’s an amazing, empowering experience when you can connect with other people who understand the need for access, and to have a platform to vocalize your own experiences, because that’s just been lacking for so long,” she said. “Historically speaking, and still very often today, accessibility is considered an afterthought.” What started with one founder and a handful of users in Toronto has turned into a team of 15 full-time employees, 40 part-time employees, and tens of thousands of contributors, who share reviews and photos for sites across 35 countries on both the website and the mobile app. Users can rate places for their accessibility with a thumbs up and thumbs down system, and they can filter the app’s map tool based on their individual needs, whether looking for guide dog–friendly venues or automatic doors. In addition to collecting user-generated intel, AccessNow allows businesses to share and verify their own accessibility information on the platform. The next step in the company’s evolution, according to Ziv, is to build on relationships with other organizations that prioritize accessibility. In 2021 AccessNow partnered with Trans Canada Trail, Canada’s national trail, to identify and promote accessible segments within the network’s nearly 17,000 miles of paths across the country. With the help of Paralympic and para athletes and trail guides, they’ve identified more than 300 miles so far. Doubling down on nature-based experiences, Ziv’s company recently launched AccessOutdoors, which focuses on promoting other accessible outdoors experiences in partnership with trail groups in Canada and the United States. Over the past year, AccessNow has also begun to broaden the scope of its information with the help of artificial intelligence. A team of in-house researchers are training the company’s AI technology to identify accessible experiences by tapping into data and images from various sources on the internet. Since Ziv started her company seven years ago, she’s seen a growing number of destination-specific efforts toward awareness in accessibility, including steps toward wheelchair-friendly paths and even accessibility-friendly gondolas in Venice and ramps and guiding apps for the blind in the narrow alleyways of Jerusalem’s Old City. She hopes to see this momentum eventually disrupt the travel industry like sustainability did in recent years. Photo by Alexa Fernando The AccessNow app allows travelers to rate businesses according to accessibility.