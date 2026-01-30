A First-Timer’s Guide to Bermuda’s Carnival

Each year in mid-June, Bermuda’s energy soars with its carnival, a flamboyant, multiday celebration of Bermudian culture. Carnival on the island is a nonstop event featuring soca music, vibrant costumes, top DJs, sunrise and sunset parties, boat parties, and mas (masquerades). The streets fill with locals and travelers dancing to the pulsing beats and sipping a rum swizzle or two.

These events are an ideal introduction to Bermuda’s culture over six days of revelry (June 10–15, 2026), from family-friendly gatherings to a refreshing midday dip in the turquoise blue waters at Horseshoe Bay after the Oasis Sunrise Fête. You can also join Jam J’ouvert and dance until sunrise. Soak up more local culture by visiting historic sites in between festivities.

Getting to the island is quicker than you think. Flight times are less than three hours from the East Coast and Canada, making it easy to breathe in the salty sea air while experiencing carnival. Use this guide to tailor a seven-day (or longer) trip and ensure your first carnival in Bermuda is unforgettable.

Travel tips for Bermuda’s carnival

Carnival is a joyous occasion on the island for everyone who attends, and locals are happy to share this experience with travelers. At 21 square miles, the compact island means all the party hopping (via safe and reliable public transportation, taxis, or ferries connecting Hamilton, Dockyard, and St. George’s) is a breeze. You can download the Hitch appto book a taxi. For more freedom to roam, rent a scooter, electric microcar, or e-bike.

Most of the carnival events in Bermuda are all-inclusive, with unlimited drinks, local food, and big sound systems powering the night. Book your tickets early as the popular fêtes do sell out quickly. Another pro tip is to treat carnival like a marathon, not a sprint, remembering to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and pace yourself to enjoy your time here to the fullest.

Stay at a centrally located hotel

Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort & Spa Courtesy of Bermuda Tourism Authority/Jonathan Farrer Photo, Inc.

Staying close to the carnival action will save time and taxi costs. For classic Bermudian accommodations, book “the Pink Palace,” also known as the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, Bermuda’s official host hotel for Carnival. Expect harbor views, original artwork, a private beach club, pre-parties on property, and proximity to the main events, bars, and restaurants in the City of Hamilton, including Front Street.

Just across the harbor from Hamilton, Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort & Spa is a stylish hotel with a dreamy waterfront view. It’s a convenient base to get carnival-ready, with ferry access that drops you right in the middle of all the carnival goings-on. A bonus is the glamorous spa, where you can book a deep-tissue or Thai massage to unwind before or after all the merriment.

If you prefer your own space, like a cozy cottage by the beach or a pastel-colored Bermudian home with friends, check out Airbnb or other vacation homes in the central parishes of Pembroke, Paget, and Devonshire to live like a local.

Kick off carnival with Harbour Nights

Gombey dancers Courtesy of Bermuda Tourism Authority

If you arrive the day before carnival, enjoy a day of wandering through Hamilton’s lively streets. Then, head to Admiralty House Park for some cliff jumping or to simply unwind at the peaceful beach.

Harbour Nights is a perfect way to ease into the carnival vibe. This beloved cultural event, held on Front Street in Hamilton every Wednesday during the summer months, is more than a street party; it’s a celebration of Bermudian culture.

On carnival’s eve, a special edition of the weekly event takes place. At Harbour Nights x Carnival in Bermuda Family Fête on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, you can enjoy local cuisine from the food stalls while sipping drinks like a classic swizzle cocktail. Check out live entertainment, including gombey dancers and soca musicians. If you prefer a sit-down meal, reserve a table at one of Front Street’s popular restaurants like Terrace, Pickled Onion, or Astwood Arms before joining the event.

Attend carnival opening parties

Officially start carnival weekend with an all-inclusive party in a cave. Evolve’s Crystal Cave Edition on June 11, 2026, begins at 5 p.m. with an open bar, top-tier entertainment, and an endless supply of delicious food in one of Bermuda’s natural wonders.

Get your camo ready for the military-themed Army Fête held at Pier 6 Complex that same night. The pier will be jumping with soca beats by Bermuda and international DJs starting at 9 p.m.

Weekend carnival parties

Carnival is in full swing with an array of weekend activities starting with Oasis Sunrise Fête, which begins at 5 a.m. on Friday. Catch a stunning sunrise with soca beats in the background at Barr’s Bay Park.

Take an afternoon “disco” nap before Spiced Old School Soca at Finsbury Garden, and We Love Dancehall, where you can challenge your friends in a dance battle at the National Sports Centre.

Carnival in Bermuda continues with several daytime dance parties. Enjoy pre-dawn dancing with Swizzle @ Sunrise at the Arboretum, which starts at 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Of the many soirées around the island, Waves: Soca in the Water at Admiralty House is a daytime standout. Differing from a traditional raft-up party (boats tied together where partygoers hop from boat to boat), this outdoor concert on the beach is a unique experience. Grab your friends and swimwear and get ready to dance while in the water to top soca performers and DJs. When you want to take a break, relax on the beach and eat some food from the vendors.

Come Sunday at 9 a.m., prepare for soca beats, water, and paint at Wetta. The daytime party takes place at Snorkel Park Beach Club.

Then, head to the garden-themed fête, Glow, in Queen Elizabeth Park on Sunday evening. With everyone decked out in their best all-white attire, this open-air party is an elegant event among lush greenery. Jammin’ Still starts at the stroke of midnight on Monday, June 15, 2026.

Attend Jam J’ouvert and Revel de Road Mas

The grand finale of Bermuda’s carnival starts on Monday, June 15, 2026, at 2:30 a.m. with Jam J’ouvert, where revelers get doused with paint, powder, and water as they dance into the early morning hours. Later that day, Revel de Road Mas starts at noon, bringing costume contests, DJs, bands, and dancing to the streets.

Cross De Stage allows masqueraders extra time to shine with photo opportunities to capture their sparkling costumes. The last day of carnival is also National Heroes Day, where the island celebrates those who helped make Bermuda what it is today.

What to do in between carnival

Horseshoe Bay Courtesy of Bermuda Tourism Authority

Experiencing more local culture beyond carnival helps support local businesses while you learn about Bermuda’s way of life. Do a little shopping at Toxic Rose, Touche BDA, and Jazzy Boutique after a spa day at Exhale or Natura Spa.

For art lovers, head to the Masterworks Museum of Bermuda Art in the Botanical Gardens, or explore Hamilton through its murals on a self-guided street art walk. Sustain your body and soul with a yoga class at Treehouse BDA. Then head to Brew for coffee and to-go bites.

Catch the sunset on a catamaran and then experience some fine dining at Maree at The Loren at Pink Beach or the Reefs. Unwind at a beach like Horseshoe Bay, Warwick Long Bay, Jobson’s Cove, or Elbow Beach to experience the island’s pink sandy beaches and turquoise waters.

More nature awaits at Paget Marsh. Walk along the boardwalk in this lush nature reserve while spotting migratory birds and mangroves. Discover some diverse marine life with some snorkeling or spend a laid-back afternoon on a rented boat, playing in the water thanks to K.S. WaterSports.

Where to eat during carnival

The Rosedon Hotel is home to Huckleberry Restaurant Courtesy of Bermuda Tourism Authority

Much of the local cuisine draws inspiration from African, Caribbean, British, and Portuguese gastronomies, enriching your cultural journey on the island. To thoroughly dive into Bermuda’s culinary scene, consider joining a food walking tour in Hamilton, where you can sample traditional dishes and visit notable restaurants.

Sip & Savor Bermuda guides guests to hidden spots where you can eat like a local and learn a little food history between bites. Explore Gosling’s Rum, a true staple in Bermudian culture, on a 90-minute sunset cruise featuring a rum tasting as well as an opportunity to enjoy the island’s iconic cocktails, such as the rum swizzle and dark ‘n’ stormy.

Dine at Hog Penny Restaurant & Pub, Hamilton’s oldest pub, known for its classic British cuisine, such as fish and chips. Other restaurants worth visiting include 1609 Bar & Restaurant, Deja View, Divots Bar, Grill & Terrace, and Aurora. For brunch options, try the Devil’s Isle, Spot Restaurant, or Huckleberry Restaurant.

You can also head out west to the Royal Naval Dockyard and enjoy lunch at Anchor Restaurant, Bar & Lounge. Afterward, enjoy a stroll around the dockyard for a little people-watching or souvenir shopping while the salty sea breeze rejuvenates your senses.

The tropical island vibes and abundance of delicious dining options make Bermuda an ideal destination for experiencing the cultural vibrancy of carnival. It’s a getaway that’s distinctly Bermudian and wholly unforgettable.

