How to Get the Best Parthenon Views in Athens? Go Rock Climbing

There was a small crunch as gravel dug under my fingernails. I breathed through the motion—inhale, stretch upwards, exhale, locate another handhold—my toes finding a narrow ledge strong enough to hold my weight. Stretching backward, I shook out my tightening arm. I reached down just long enough to dip into the bag of chalk hanging from my waist to dry the sweat making its way down my wrist. With one more breath came one more burst of effort. Finally, I climbed to the top of Philopappos Hill. Under my feet, the rock was still warm from the day’s heat and weathered a little by foxtail grass. Below it all, the map of Athens was spread out.

The Acropolis was bold against the skyline. Mopeds below wound across the Koukaki neighborhood. The metro rattled toward the crowded flea market at Monastiraki Square. Someone nearby was smoking on the trail, while another person bent over to scratch a bar cat. The air brought with it sea salt, thyme, and exhaust fumes.

I’d never expected to rock climb in Athens. In my mind, it’s a pursuit normally reserved for dramatic, biting mountains, near remote alpine towns and gravel roads—not a city better known for its ruins. But standing atop Philopappos Hill, I felt that the monuments suddenly seemed secondary to the surrounding terrain that stitched it all together.

Over the past few weeks, I’d been returning to this small pocket of the city and to these stones, eroded by both nature and historical civilizations. I would come to understand that rock climbing, of all things, would connect me with the city’s story.

The growing trend of rock climbing around Athens

Seaside sport climbing on the Greek Islands will forever maintain its place as a bucket-list destination for enthusiasts. Still, the gritty, harder-won bouldering on the rock walls in and surrounding the capital of Greece, in its early stages of exploration and mapping, offers an incredible way to experience the country’s present and past. Photo courtesy of Ryleigh Norgrove

Climbing has widened quietly over the past several years, fueled by the sport’s Olympic debut in Tokyo and the rise of urban bouldering culture across Europe. That momentum has settled naturally in and around Athens, a city shaped by its surrounding, arid mountains. A new generation of gym owners and transient international climbers, not to mention outdoor meetups, has helped transform the scene from a niche subculture into something far more approachable.

My journey started at Mono by Athens Climbing Project, an indoor gym in Chalandri, on the northern side of the city, where I met George Papageorgiou and Antonis Sovantzis. I’d been searching for a mountaineering souvenir (perhaps an old guidebook or alpine journal of Greece), only to learn that the pair had been painstakingly, for the past 15 years, building an updated version of the Athens bouldering catalog.

They founded an Attica peninsula–based climbing collective called Bloc Tribe. In February 2026, they released the region’s first comprehensive bouldering guidebook in more than a decade. The book builds upon existing climbing areas, adding routes and updated access ethics to ensure their work is responsibly presented and in line with local land-use agreements. In it, adventures await: sectors scattered across nearby Mount Hymettus, known for ancient quarries and thyme honey; around the town of Penteli, where marble was collected to build the Parthenon; and Marathon, the site of a legendary battle and inspiration for the modern-day marathon.

“Many of the areas we documented sit at the intersection of history, landscape, and modern city life,” Papageorgiou said. “That coexistence gives the climbing here a unique character and a deeper sense of place.”

After a few email exchanges, we planned a climb together. Travelers who want to climb in Athens can also hire guides through operators Climb Greece, Trekking Hellas Athens, or Nomads Path, all of which are thorough, UIAA-accredited (International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation) companies that offer bookable sessions with local instructors.

Climbing into the past

I met up with Bloc Tribe members a handful of times over the following weeks, guidebook in tow. The routes we used may be new, but we were traversing ground layered with ancient tradition. The longer I climbed in and around Athens, the more I realized the mountains and the ridgelines were as much a part of the history around me as any marble column or statue.

Each new adventure was an exploration into how erosion shapes human history. Ancient Athenians understood the defensive power of rock: On the Acropolis, sheer stone walls and narrow approaches helped turn the landscape into a fortress. In this quarry, naturally carved nooks were used as lookouts, and alcoves as shelter. The rock becomes a kind of connective tissue between past and present: It dictated where people moved and where civilizations rose and fell, just as it does my current grip and the perch of my heel.

“You might be climbing near ancient paths, abandoned structures, or places still actively used by local communities,” Sovantzis said. “Climbing here is about experience, community, and respect for the landscape, not just performance.”

Combining rock climbing with city life

The proximity of rock climbing to urban restaurants and bars changes the rhythm of the outdoor adventure sport in Athens. Photo by Marco Arguello (L); photo courtesy of Ryleigh Norgrove (R)

In addition to the history, the present-day, lively streets of Athens also beckon to climbers. Follow a morning of movement and sweat with a glass of wine in Plaka or a late dinner overlooking the Agora. Climbing experiences in and around Athens have a fluid rhythm, from raw nature to civilization and back again.

One night, after a particularly challenging session scrambling around Lycabettus Hill (the highest point in central Athens), I tagged along with a small group to Ama Lachei. There, we sat in a quiet, shaded courtyard over plates of grilled eggplant, zucchini fritters, fresh bread, and carafes of house wine, talking over the routes we’d climbed and the ones we hadn’t been able to finish.

Winding my way home, I passed a smell I’d become all too familiar with: kunefe, a hot, syrup-drenched pastry made from melted cheese wrapped in crisp, finely shredded phyllo, then finished with a scattering of crushed pistachios. It may have weighed me down on the rock, but I never could walk by without stopping to get some.

“The proximity to the city makes climbing part of everyday life rather than a special trip,” Papageorgiou said. “That creates a relaxed, social culture—less about ticking grades and more about sharing sessions, trying problems together, and staying connected to nature without leaving the city behind.”

For travelers hoping to stay close to both the climbing and Athens’s historical center, head to hotels like The Dolli for modern neoclassical decadence (including oversize gold art sculptures) or Monument Hotel Athens for pink walls and balconies overlooking the city. Both hotels place visitors within easy reach of Philopappos Hill, the Koukaki neighborhood, and the limestone ridgelines stretching across Attica.

Protecting the past for the future

In Athens, access and preservation remain inseparable from the climbing. Since this type of rock climbing is bouldering, no ropes or harnesses are used, and the only other required gear is the safety mat or “crash pad” placed below the climber. There’s therefore no need to drill bolts or metal into any rocks. Participants can legally boulder pretty much anywhere, but Papageorgiou and Sovantzis are still mindful about ensuring minimal impact on the environment.

“The guide encourages awareness,” Sovantzis explained. “How to move through these areas, how to minimize impact, and how to climb in a way that allows these places to remain intact for the future.”

That can be as simple as cleaning chalk off the wall, making sure to pack out your trash, and staying on established paths rather than trampling new ones into the hillside. Even testing holds—pulling gently before committing your weight—prevents pieces from falling loose. Practicing those routines, a climber can pass through without leaving a trace of having been there at all.

On my last evening, after the heat had finally begun to lift from the Cretaceous limestone, I packed up my crash pad and started back down the trail beneath Philopappos Hill. At the base of the wall was a small, well-maintained iconostasi, one of the roadside altars I’d come to know well during my time in Greece. I almost missed it on the hike in. Most people do.

Iconostasi guard critical junctions. To untrained eyes, they look like small birdhouses. Sometimes the small shrines are placed to remember a death, a great loss, or a close call. It’s become a roadside ritual to leave a quick prayer or take a pause and breathe before movement again.

I took a moment, looking out over the hills and the wide scratch of city below, aware of the past without naming it. Then I turned and went on. The stone would hold this memory. So will Athens.