The Perfect 7-Day Bermuda Itinerary for Families

Getting around Bermuda on your own is a breeze, thanks to the public bus system known locally as the Pink n’ Blue. Head out to the West End, where you’ll find some of Bermuda’s most stunning beaches.First up is Horseshoe Bay Beach , one of the island’s most picturesque stretches of coastline. Stay for a while and enjoy the feeling of sand between your toes—you can rent just about everything you need onsite, including towels and boogie boards. Head over to Gibb’s Hill Lighthouse , the oldest cast iron lighthouse in the world, and climb up the spiral staircase for one of the best views in Bermuda. From there, you’ll be able to see over the whole island.For lunch, enjoy pub classics like wings and sticky ribs at Boundary Sports Grille & Bar . Work off your meal while kayaking or paddle boarding with BDA Watersports . Spot birds, sea turtles, and other animals as you glide through crystal-clear water in and around Ely’s Harbor.Once you’ve cleaned up back at Hamilton Princess, have dinner at The Pickled Onion which has one of the largest patios overlooking Hamilton Harbour. Don’t miss local favorites like the fire-grilled wahoo, bow tie chicken pasta, and signature Bermuda-themed cocktails.