The Perfect 7-Day Bermuda Itinerary for Families

Equal parts relaxing island paradise and outdoor playground filled with natural wonders, Bermuda provides an escape for families in search of fun, adventure, and life-long memories. Kid-friendly, amenity-packed resorts and convenient transportation make the 21-square-mile archipelago a breeze to explore, while a wide range of activities will appeal to even the fussiest (and littlest) of travelers. Charter a boat for the afternoon and snorkel with sea turtles. Step back in the past and discover some local history at colonial forts. Enjoy a day at the beach and dig your toes into the island’s famous pink sand. Here’s how to spend a week in Bermuda with the whole family.
Day 1:Check into Bermuda’s Pink Palace and Relax on Your Private Beach
Located just a five-minute walk away from Bermuda’s capital, Hamilton Princess & Beach Club is an ideal resort for families looking for the perfect mix of convenience and fun. The legendary “Pink Palace,” which has welcomed travelers since 1885, comes equipped with an onsite marina, watersports rentals, a full-service spa, pools, and a renowned art collection. Settle into one of the hotel’s elegant guest rooms with views overlooking Hamilton Harbour, Pitts Bay, and the city.
Once you’re ready, take Hamilton Princess’s complimentary 20-minute jitney to The Princess Beach Club, the resort’s private, secluded cove found on Bermuda’s south shore. With access to sun loungers, towels, umbrellas, changing rooms, bathrooms, showers, and lockers, as well as cabanas, tennis courts, a playground, bar, and restaurant, you won’t have to worry about a thing. Beach toys, including paddleboards, kayaks, snorkel boards, shovels, buckets, life vests, and more are also available.
For dinner, dig into a fresh local catch at 1609 Restaurant. Dishes like tuna avocado ceviche and battered fish tacos celebrate a playful fusion of island and Latin flavors.
Meanwhile, families who want to spend more time on the water will appreciate the East End setting of Grotto Bay Beach Resort & Spa—an excellent point of departure for motorboat trips to Castle Island or kayak trips to Whalebone Bay, Walsingham Nature Reserve, and Bailey’s Bay. Charter a boat directly from the property, go snorkeling from one of the hotel’s private beaches, and explore one of Grotto Bay’s private caves (one of which has been turned into a one-of-a-kind spa).
Day 2:Family Fun and Adventure on the Water
Treat yourself to a massage at Hamilton Princess’ Exhale Spa (and perhaps fit in some poolside yoga) while the younger members of the family head to the Prince and Princess Kidscafee Club with professional camp staff. They’ll learn about Bermudian culture and practice teamwork through unique activities like Bermuda sand art, obstacle courses, slime time, and giant chess. Meet up for lunch at Crown & Anchor for a Bermudian fish sandwich and trade stories about your mornings.
In the afternoon, charter a boat with K.S. Watersports, located at the hotel marina. Kick back as your personal captain shows you Bermuda’s sparkling waters and customizes the tour to your interests. Cruise the coastline for hard-to-reach beaches and hidden coves, find the best swimming spots, search for sea turtles, go cliff jumping, and more. No matter what you decide, you’ll certainly have worked up an appetite: In Hamilton, Devil’s Isle Cafe serves up farm-fresh food, including hearty burgers that are ground in-house.
Day 3:Discover the Royal Naval Dockyard
Hop on the 20-minute ferry to the Royal Naval Dockyard on Bermuda’s West End. Once the United Kingdom’s largest naval base in the Atlantic Ocean, it’s now a busy cruise ship port and home to some of the island’s most popular attractions, as well as a plethora of boutiques and restaurants.
Start by visiting the National Museum of Bermuda, housed inside several of the Dockyard’s former fortifications, including the Commissioner’s House, Casemates Barracks, and the Keep. Inside you’ll uncover more than 500 years of Bermuda’s diverse history from shipwreck artifacts to cannons. The museum welcomes children with an interactive playground and playhouse.
Afterward, do some souvenir shopping at Clocktower Mall—known as one of the island’s top retail destinations—built in a former Royal Navy warehouse. Ready for a break from all that exploring? Hit the beach at Snorkel Park where you can swim in gin-clear waters or simply sip a dark ‘n’ stormy in a cabana. Dinner is just next door at Anchor Restaurant, known for its local specialties like Bermuda fish chowder, conch fritters, and baked macaroni.
Day 4:A Day in the Capital
Stroll into the City of Hamilton, Bermuda’s capital and a lively hub for some of the island’s most popular restaurants, shops, and businesses. One of the best ways for families (especially those with small children) to discover this historic destination is with the Bermuda Train Company, which hosts guided hop-on-hop-off tours on vintage-inspired coaches. Jump aboard and ride along the city’s quaint pastel buildings, making stops at important sites like the Bermuda Botanical Gardens. Be sure to get off near Café Acoreano, too—the bakery offers mouthwatering malasadas (a Portuguese-style doughnut) as well as a mix of other Portuguese and Bermudian staples.
Get dropped off at the Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute, a 41,000-square-foot discovery center that features three floors of interactive exhibits dedicated to understanding the ocean. Marvel at one of the world’s largest collections of seashells, plunge 12,000 feet to the bottom of the sea in a simulator, and unveil the secrets of the Bermuda Triangle through a 3D hurricane hologram, a simulation of a sinking ship, and more. Before returning to the resort, fill up on wood-fired pizza and homemade gelato at La Trattoria.
Day 5:Beaches and Kayaking in the West End
Getting around Bermuda on your own is a breeze, thanks to the public bus system known locally as the Pink n’ Blue. Head out to the West End, where you’ll find some of Bermuda’s most stunning beaches.
First up is Horseshoe Bay Beach, one of the island’s most picturesque stretches of coastline. Stay for a while and enjoy the feeling of sand between your toes—you can rent just about everything you need onsite, including towels and boogie boards. Head over to Gibb’s Hill Lighthouse, the oldest cast iron lighthouse in the world, and climb up the spiral staircase for one of the best views in Bermuda. From there, you’ll be able to see over the whole island.
For lunch, enjoy pub classics like wings and sticky ribs at Boundary Sports Grille & Bar. Work off your meal while kayaking or paddle boarding with BDA Watersports. Spot birds, sea turtles, and other animals as you glide through crystal-clear water in and around Ely’s Harbor.
Once you’ve cleaned up back at Hamilton Princess, have dinner at The Pickled Onion which has one of the largest patios overlooking Hamilton Harbour. Don’t miss local favorites like the fire-grilled wahoo, bow tie chicken pasta, and signature Bermuda-themed cocktails.
Day 6:Ancient Caves and Wildlife in the East End
Today, it’s time to head east to the Bermuda Aquarium, Museum, and Zoo. Admire rescued sea turtles and a 145,000-gallon coral reef exhibit at one of the world’s oldest aquariums (founded in 1926), learn about island ecosystems from around the world, and interact with exhibits detailing Bermuda’s geological formations. Right next door, Shelly Bay Beach makes a great swimming and snorkeling spot for young families thanks to its shallow, protected coves.
Go to Crystal Caves, one of the island’s most impressive and otherworldly underground cave systems that was discovered back in 1907 by two boys who were trying to track down a lost cricket ball. Now a major tourist attraction, travelers can descend into a dreamy world of dramatic, centuries-old stalactites and stalagmites that have been forming for millions of years.
After your adventure, dine at a much more contemporary historic landmark: Swizzle Inn. Opened in 1932 in a 17th-century roadhouse, it’s where Bermuda’s first national drink, the Rum Swizzle, was invented. Top off your meal with dessert at Bailey’s Bay Ice Cream Parlour, where scoops of Bermuda banana and coconut ice cream attract hungry crowds at all hours.
Day 7:Explore Cooper’s Island and St. George’s
In the morning, visit Cooper’s Island Nature Reserve, a secluded, off-the-beaten-path area that was occupied by the U.S. military and NASA until it reopened to the public in 2011. Its scenic nature trails and gin-clear waters—as well as those at neighboring Clearwater Beach Park—make a great natural playground for families. Hungry? Grab a bite at Sunjammers, a barefoot beach bar at Clearwater with tasty sandwiches and frozen drinks.
Rinse off the sand and drive over to St. George’s, a key port city during the American Revolutionary and Civil Wars and the oldest continuously occupied British settlement in the New World. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is filled with rich history you can feel just by walking along its narrow streets and past its colonial buildings. If you’re in Bermuda from April to October, make your way to the Town Square to witness the historical ducking stool reenactments, complete with a town crier. Continue to Fort St. Catherine, one of Bermuda’s most imposing fortresses to check out the massive cannons and dazzling replicas of England’s crown jewels.
