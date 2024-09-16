The Perfect 7-Day Bermuda Itinerary for Families

Equal parts relaxing island paradise and outdoor playground filled with natural wonders, Bermuda provides an escape for families in search of fun, adventure, and life-long memories. Kid-friendly, amenity-packed resorts and convenient transportation make the 21-square-mile archipelago a breeze to explore, while a wide range of activities will appeal to even the fussiest (and littlest) of travelers. Charter a boat for the afternoon and snorkel with sea turtles. Step back in the past and discover some local history at colonial forts. Enjoy a day at the beach and dig your toes into the island’s famous pink sand. Here’s how to spend a week in Bermuda with the whole family.