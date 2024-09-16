3 Days Beyond the Beach in Bermuda

When it comes to island getaways for history lovers, there’s perhaps no destination filled with as much opportunity as Bermuda. A fusion of British, African, Caribbean, British, Portuguese, and Native American influences, the island’s heritage permeates every part of the local culture, from traditional comfort and colonial architecture to pristine pink-sand beaches and native gardens. To soak up as much as possible, stay at one of Bermuda’s conveniently located and amenity-packed resorts and head to its vibrant cities, Hamilton and St. George’s, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss during your long weekend.