3 Days Beyond the Beach in Bermuda

Take advantage of Newstead’s central location and complimentary private water taxi providing service to and from the City of Hamilton. An excellent jumping-off point for some of Bermuda’s most fascinating sites, the capital continues to serve as the island’s hub of international and local business. Alongside a picturesque natural harbor, you’ll find historic buildings, parks, boutiques, restaurants, and museums among the charming pastel-colored architecture. For a taste of traditional Bermudian comfort food, drop by Soul Food Grill & Cafe , known for classic, homemade dishes like fish cakes, baked macaroni, and jerk chicken.When you can’t eat another bite, head to the Bermuda Botanical Gardens , established in 1898 to safeguard the island’s endemic trees and plants. The enchanting 36-acre park isn’t only full of towering palmettos and fragrance blooms—it’s also home to Camden House, a stately 18th-century Georgian mansion that’s the official residence of Bermuda’s Premier.Next, head to the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity , the seat of the Bishop of Bermuda. The ornate church boasts stellar views if you’re willing to climb up its tower’s 155 stairs. Have dinner at one of Bermuda’s favorite steakhouses, Blû Bar and Grill , located on the well-manicured grounds of the Belmont Hills Golf Course. Its extensive menu also offers expertly made sushi and handmade pasta.