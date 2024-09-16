3 Days Beyond the Beach in Bermuda

When it comes to island getaways for history lovers, there’s perhaps no destination filled with as much opportunity as Bermuda. A fusion of British, African, Caribbean, British, Portuguese, and Native American influences, the island’s heritage permeates every part of the local culture, from traditional comfort and colonial architecture to pristine pink-sand beaches and native gardens. To soak up as much as possible, stay at one of Bermuda’s conveniently located and amenity-packed resorts and head to its vibrant cities, Hamilton and St. George’s, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss during your long weekend.
Day 1:Check into Paradise
Get comfortable at Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort & Spa, featuring 60 waterfront residences. Overlooking Hamilton Harbour, most accommodations come equipped with kitchens, private terraces, and spacious, separate living rooms.
Once you make yourself at home, check out the property’s exclusive services and amenities. Set up a private tennis lesson with the concierge or try your hand at pickleball. Guests also enjoy privileges at the semi-private Belmont Hills Golf Club, accessed by complimentary water shuttle.
After your workout, cool down in the oceanside infinity pool or book a healing treatment at Newstead Spa. Finish your first day with dinner at Aurora, the resort’s ocean-to-table restaurant. Savor prickly pear ceviche, lobster bisque, monkfish curry, and more fresh, sustainable seafood from Bermuda’s top fishermen.
To immerse yourself in Bermuda’s idyllic South Shore instead, book a stay at The Reefs Resort and Club. This family-run resort offers guests the quiet of a private beach escape, with yoga and a full-service spa, alongside thrilling watersports with complimentary equipment, including kayaks, paddleboards, and snorkeling gear.
Day 2:Spend a Day in Bermuda’s Capital
Take advantage of Newstead’s central location and complimentary private water taxi providing service to and from the City of Hamilton. An excellent jumping-off point for some of Bermuda’s most fascinating sites, the capital continues to serve as the island’s hub of international and local business. Alongside a picturesque natural harbor, you’ll find historic buildings, parks, boutiques, restaurants, and museums among the charming pastel-colored architecture. For a taste of traditional Bermudian comfort food, drop by Soul Food Grill & Cafe, known for classic, homemade dishes like fish cakes, baked macaroni, and jerk chicken.
When you can’t eat another bite, head to the Bermuda Botanical Gardens, established in 1898 to safeguard the island’s endemic trees and plants. The enchanting 36-acre park isn’t only full of towering palmettos and fragrance blooms—it’s also home to Camden House, a stately 18th-century Georgian mansion that’s the official residence of Bermuda’s Premier.
Next, head to the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, the seat of the Bishop of Bermuda. The ornate church boasts stellar views if you’re willing to climb up its tower’s 155 stairs. Have dinner at one of Bermuda’s favorite steakhouses, Blû Bar and Grill, located on the well-manicured grounds of the Belmont Hills Golf Course. Its extensive menu also offers expertly made sushi and handmade pasta.
Day 3:Discover the Town of St. George
Getting around Bermuda on your own is easier than ever, thanks to eco-friendly electric microcar rentals like Twizy and Tazzari. Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort & Spa has docking stations for both—simply ask the hotel concierge about renting a vehicle.
Your first stop should be St. George’s, the oldest continuously occupied British settlement in the New World and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A fascinating living example of an English colonial town, it’s home to historically important sites, such as the Bermuda State House from 1620 and St. Peter’s Church (also known as Their Majesties Chappell), one of the oldest churches in the Western Hemisphere. Take a break for lunch at Wahoo’s Bistro & Patio, known for its award-winning Bermuda fish chowder.
Continue with a tour of Fort St. Catherine, Bermuda’s largest and most impressive fort. Built in 1614, it towers above the pink-sand beaches below. Inside you’ll find informative exhibits and artifacts, such as antique military weapons and replicas of England’s crown jewels. Be sure to snap photos at some of St. George’s most beautiful (and postcard-worthy) locations, including Tobacco Bay, Drew’s Bay, and the Unfinished Church, a gothic masterpiece that was never completed. Before returning to the resort, celebrate a vacation full of unforgettable experiences at Achilles Restaurant, where the “MediterrAsian” menu features spices and flavors from the two continents.
