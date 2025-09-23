Millennials and Gen X Travelers, These New Global Trips Are Designed Specifically for You

New trips designed for Gen X and millennial travelers in their 30s, 40s, and 50s are entering the scene as part of a concerted effort by travel companies to cater to the needs of these often overlooked demographics.

Gen X and millennials are “traveling more than ever, and they don’t necessarily want to slot into trips designed for budget travelers or retirees,” said Liz Einbinder, head of partnerships and public relations at luxury adventure tour company Backroads, which earlier this year launched a new 30s & 40s Trips Collection. The new tours feature 34 small-group biking, walking, and hiking itineraries, as well as multi-adventure trips, with the first departures set for spring 2026.

What prompted the launch, according to Einbinder, was identifying that those in their 30s and 40s represented an underserved market; they were long thought of as having less time and less disposable income compared to retirees with ample time and money to travel regularly, not to mention that they were considered too mature for the more budget-friendly trips that younger Gen Z travelers tend to book.

The new trips highlight destinations such as the Dolomites, Corsica, and Peru, with rich cultural experiences, epic hiking routes, and distinctive accommodations, and all offer plenty of time to explore. About half of the trips include lodge-to-lodge journeys and hut stays rather than nights at premium hotels.

“What we kept hearing from guests,” Einbinder said, was that they want “comfort, character, and a sense of authenticity that makes the experience feel real.”

Backroads isn’t the only company looking to court younger generations. Global tour operator Tauck recently unveiled a new travel brand for people in their 40s and 50s. Launching in 2026, Roam by Tauck is a collection of small-group journeys that prioritize active adventures, more flexibility, and signature travel experiences, such as canoeing alongside medieval castles in France’s Dordogne region and a hot-air balloon ride above Mexico’s Teotihuacan archaeological temple complex.

Five trips will kick off the launch next August, including a mix of 5- to 11-night itineraries on land, river, and small ships designed to fit a variety of lifestyles and vacation windows. By 2027, there will be 12 itineraries available across six continents.

What sets Roam by Tauck trips apart from the company’s traditional tours, according to Tauck President Jeremy Palmer, is the structure of the trips, as well as their length, inclusions, and experiences; at least one vigorous group activity is included per itinerary.

Palmer noted that the company’s core demographic—Boomers aged 55 and over—usually want as little left to chance on their tours as possible; they like more structure, such as taking fully guided tours, having mostly all meals included, and not having to plan how to spend their time throughout the day. But that’s not quite what Gen X travelers want on a Tauck tour.

“In comparison with traditional Tauck tours, Roam trips are shorter, starting at five nights, six days, with longer three- to four-night stays at each property, giving guests time to settle in,” Palmer said, adding that trips will follow a half-on, half-off approach, whereby about 50 percent of the trip is structured group activities, and the rest is free time or left open to choice.

On a trip to Bordeaux and Dordogne, for example, Palmer said guests might start with a group bike ride to Château de Bourdeilles, enjoy a private lunch, then return to the hotel to relax or choose optional activities, such as kayaking or exploring nearby Brantôme.

“More free time is built into every Roam itinerary that lets guests explore on their own, enjoy on-property wellness amenities, or simply relax,” Palmer said, adding that fewer meals are included in order to give travelers more flexibility to spend their time independently or with other like-minded participants on the trip.

“Today’s travelers—especially younger ones—are looking for more than just a place to stay; they want to move, explore, and immerse themselves in new cultures,” said Heidi Podjavorsek, vice president, sales and marketing, land and specialty supplier partnerships at Signature Travel Network, a travel agency network.

Indeed, Gen X and millennial travelers in their 30s, 40s, and 50s have at times been treated as the forgotten middle child, as travel companies have focused more on those under 30 or over 60. But industry experts say that there’s been a recent push for trips designed with the needs of Gen X and millennials in mind, not least because their desire to travel represents untapped opportunities.

“While many brands are creating offerings that appeal to younger demographics, what we’re really seeing is a broader shift,” Podjavorsek said. “Everyone is seeking more active, experience-driven journeys.”

Backroads’ 30s & 40s Trips Collection includes a hut-to-hut hiking journey in the Dolomites. Photo by Stefano Bazzoli/Unsplash

Tours that cater to travelers in their 30s, 40s, and 50s