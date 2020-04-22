8 Easy Ways to Make Your Next Road Trip Greener

These eco-friendly tips and tricks will help you reduce your carbon footprint and travel more sustainably.

share this article

Article continues below advertisement

If you don’t own an electric or hybrid vehicle, consider renting one for multi-day road trips. Surprisingly, the rates can be comparable to a standard car rental, though it can be tough to find one through a traditional rental service. Consider checking with local electric car dealerships, like Toyota, which sometimes provide rentals, or use a car-sharing service like Outdoorsy. The booking platform lists a few energy-efficient cars, some of which have fun extras you wouldn’t find in standard rentals, such as this Tesla, which is available in Long Beach, California, and comes with a custom-fitted air mattress, for any car campers. (Outdoorsy is still operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.) In Seattle, Washington, Peace Vans will be renting an electric vintage VW van starting in May 2020. Make sure your car is in shipshape Before you hit the road, take your car for an inspection. Be sure you don’t have dirty air filters, leaks, or under-inflated tires: Not only is a poorly maintained car dangerous, but a well-tuned one also can improve your gas mileage as much as 4 percent. Plan your route carefully Sometimes, the best parts of a road trip are the detours. But you can cut down on your gas use by eliminating any unnecessary backtracking. In addition to planning your stops and points of interest along your route, map out charging stations or gas stations and bathrooms. You might also want to mark recycling centers, so you can properly dispose of any bottles or cans you might have, since not all towns have recycling services. Related The Best Tools for Planning a Road Trip Pack light . . . A heavy car is not an efficient car. Experts at Ford Motor Company tell AFAR that carrying around an extra 100 pounds can decrease your mileage by up to 4 percent. And using roof storage makes things even worse because it interferes with your car’s aerodynamics; the resulting drag can reduce your overall fuel efficiency up to 25 percent. Leave the roof rack at home. . . . but pack smart Reusable water bottles have become a travel necessity, but you might want to bring a water jug along, as well, to refill those reusable mugs and bottles. It’s all too easy to find yourself out of water three hours into a trip and grabbing a bottle of water from the gas station because refilling from the bathroom tap just seems unsanitary. If you’re traveling in rural or remote areas, we like the slim Reliance Jumbo-Tainer, which holds seven gallons but doesn’t take up too much space in the trunk. Buy now: Reliance Jumbo-Tainer $20, rei.com If you’ll have regular opportunities to refill your backups, toss a 64-ounce Hydroflask (or two) in the backseat. Buy now: $65, hydroflask.com