How to Pick a Yoga Retreat

Erica Gragg knows her stuff when it comes to travel fitness. An acclaimed yoga teacher and a co-founder of the hybrid travel and fitness retreat company Escape to Shape, Gragg spends most of her time abroad in places like Cambodia, Germany, Morocco, and Ecuador, leading small groups on hybrid fitness and cultural excursions.

A typical day in Marrakech, Morocco—Escape to Shape’s most recent excursion—would incorporate things like morning yoga, private guided historical tours, a cooking class or belly dancing lessons, and Pilates. We talked to Gragg about what to look for (and what to avoid) when searching for your perfect yoga retreat.

Where do you start?

“First, you have to know your primary goal of the trip. Are you going for the teacher, or is it the location? If you’re going on the retreat because you have a connection with a specific teacher or style of yoga, then the backdrop isn’t as important. But if going to a certain place is your primary goal, then that’s different. The teacher is still important, of course, but in a different way.”

What should you look for in a teacher?

“It’s important that they’ve been to the country before; otherwise you’ll lose that feeling of insider access. It’s also important that the teacher has led retreats before, so you know they’re a quality instructor. Research the trip you’re taking and make sure it’s known for putting on a full, rich experience.”

There are tons of different types of yoga retreats—how do you know if you’re choosing the right one for you?