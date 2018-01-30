5 Yoga Retreats to Rejuvenate You in 2018

For years, I led a hectic London life, working hard and playing hard in equal measure. I crammed a plethora of activities into my busy days but somehow forgot the most important one: self-care. As a result, in 2011 I suffered a debilitating burnout. Although I had only been to an occasional yoga class, I thought it might be good to try as part of my recovery. So I traveled to the beaches of Thailand to immerse myself in yoga as a form of rejuvenation. Since then, yoga has become an integral part of my life, even leading me to earn my 200-hour teaching certification. I now go on yearly retreats to help keep me in balance and replenish my energy reserves for whatever life has in store. Here are the ones I recommend for 2018.

Curate your own schedule during this week of yoga, which will take place at Haramara Retreat Center, nestled between the Sierra Madre and the Pacific Ocean on the west coast of Mexico. There are only two yoga classes a day (one dynamic in the morning and one relaxing in the afternoon), leaving plenty of time to take cooking classes, visit the onsite sweat lodge, or even enjoy a nice post-yoga massage at the spa. With a bar, restaurant, and infinity pool at the resort, and the seaside town of Sayulita just 10 minutes away, it’s an ideal place to combine yoga and a holiday—whether you’re visiting with a partner or friends or flying solo.

2. Swara Yoga, Spain

April 27-29

Modern life is fast enough—your yoga practice doesn’t have to be. This three-day women’s health retreat at a boutique guesthouse on the Spanish island of Mallorca focuses on the soothing effects of Yin Yoga, a slow style of yoga that focuses on holding poses longer than in a typical vinyasa class. Alongside daily yoga and meditation classes, the retreat draws on Ayurveda, Chinese medicine, and macrobiotic theory, with seminars on healthy eating and how to use food to keep in tune with your natural cycles.

3. Flow and Restore Yoga, Greece

April 29-May 6

Vienna-based yoga teacher Sarah Scharf runs this week-long yoga holiday, which takes place in a stunning private villa on the Greek island of Crete. The retreat focuses on bringing balance and harmony into your daily life. Mornings start with a flowing vinyasa yoga session, leaving you with the day to yourself. Visit the ancient ruins of Knossos, hike in the surrounding White Mountains, or relax on the beach. The group reconvenes in the evening for a restorative yoga and meditation class, setting everyone up for a rejuvenating night’s sleep.

4. Shiny, Happy, Healthy, Thailand

June 2-8