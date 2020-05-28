How the COVID-19 Pandemic Can Make Us More Responsible Travelers

Kristine McDivitt Tompkins was finishing a three-month stint checking up on her various rewilding initiatives in Patagonia National Park when the COVID-19 pandemic began to shut down Chile’s borders in late March.



Tompkins, the cofounder of Tompkins Conservation, took one of the last flights out of Chile that month, but her conservation work hasn’t slowed.



From her family’s ranch in Southern California, she’s been working harder than ever to ensure that all her conservation projects in South America—which range from jaguar reintroduction in Argentina to marine conservation—continue to move forward. She’s also using her time in quarantine to remind the world that the fate of humankind is connected to the health of the planet. “It’s a moral imperative that every single one of us steps up to reimagine our place in the circle of life,” Tompkins said in a TED Talk that she delivered from her living room on May 26. “Not in the center, but as part of the whole. We need to remember that what we do reflects who we choose to be. Let’s create a civilization that honors the intrinsic value of all life.”



Tompkins, the former CEO of the outdoor brand Patagonia, started Tompkins Conservation with her late husband, Doug Tompkins, in 1992 to conserve and rewild large tracts of land in Chile and Argentina. And since her husband’s passing in 2015, Tompkins has only deepened her commitment. In 2018, Tompkins Conservation gave 1 million acres to Chile’s national park system, the largest private land donation in history.



We caught up with Tompkins, an AFAR Travel Vanguard winner, to talk about rewilding, the concerns and opportunities that she sees ahead, and what travelers can do to become better custodians of the planet.





Photo by George Steinmetz Kristine McDivitt Tompkins, the cofounder of Conservation International, stands on the shores of Lago Llanquihue, Chile’s second largest lake.

Photo by Raphael Abuin Tania, a jaguar in captivity, gave birth to the first two cubs born in Argentina’s Iberá Wetlands in 70 years.

I don’t think my message has changed much over the years. Basically, when you look at something like COVID-19, or certainly the bigger issue rolling in after this—climate change—you do not have the luxury of ignoring it anymore. The cacophony of events taking place is a reflection of what’s happening down in the ecosystem and the Earth’s ability to put up with how we’re living.We’re living in a world where our lack of recognition regarding our relationship to nature is the undoing of us. So to be standing on the sidelines while all of this plays out is the last place on Earth you should be as a person. If COVID-19 doesn’t teach us that, then nobody’s listening—which has generally been the case. Because if you listen, and you really think about what’s going on and what the root cause of things are, it requires you to change your lifestyle, and none of us like to do that. For those of us who survive [the pandemic]—and that will be the vast majority—this is your opportunity to look at where you are, and where you’re going, with new eyes. And hopefully more complete eyes.People should be traveling, but they should become much more plugged into where they are, what they’re seeing, and not just skim the cream off the top of where they’re going. If you really love that place, or if you met people there who moved you, be engaged. Think about how you could give something back, however small, to that community or that area.