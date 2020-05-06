The Future of Africa’s Wild Places—and Why Safaris Matter

It was dusk on the first day of my first safari in 2016, and I was watching a herd of several dozen elephants at a watering hole in Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park. I sat with my guide from Somalisa Camp as the creatures socialized and drank, babies following their mothers. Sundown was our cue to return to camp, but we didn’t want to leave.



As the last of the light faded, the pachyderms, with their large tusks and six-foot-long ears, became impossible to distinguish as individuals, their backs and heads forming a silhouette of hills. But I could still sense them as they began to retreat from the watering hole: the chorus of their guttural grunts, the earthy-sweet aroma of mud displaced by their spongy feet, and an occasional breeze caressing my face from the wake of a five-ton creature passing near our car.



Few experiences have made me feel so viscerally connected to the planet as when I’m exploring the plains, rivers, shrublands, and forests of Africa. I should be packing for my annual pilgrimage there—this time to Botswana—but when the COVID-19 outbreak evolved into a pandemic, I became one of millions who had to postpone their dream trips.



Since the world went into lockdown, the travel industry has all but ceased, and it’s had a devastating ripple effect around the globe. But the lack of travel to Africa, which relies heavily on tourism and related donor funding to support conservation, could put the very existence of the world’s largest, wildest, and most biodiverse natural landscapes—and our chance, as travelers, to experience them—at risk.

Photo by African Parks/Scott Ramsay Elephants walk through Rwanda’s Akagera National Park, where conservation NGO African Parks has reintroduced iconic species and brought in tourism.

Why Tourism Matters

Travel and tourism make up more than 7 percent of the total economy in Africa, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council. International visitors alone brought in $61.3 billion in 2019, the main draw being Africa’s unparalleled wildlife experiences. The travel industry was also responsible for one in four new jobs over the past five years.



Yet even with these financial incentives, cash-strapped governments—overwhelmed by humanitarian issues on a continent that’s considered the last frontier of extreme poverty—often have trouble managing and funding their own parks. South Africa’s national park system is one of the most well-funded in Africa, but only a quarter of its budget comes from the government; the other 75 percent comes from park and private concession fees.



And that’s where tourism dollars and donor funding step in.



Tourism creates work for people in rural areas where there are few income prospects, such as hospitality, park jobs, or produce and other supplies for camps. It often pays for park security. In Namibia, for example, tourism fees pay for the country’s 600 game wardens; in Zambia, those fees support 90 percent of the more than 1,000 scouts, all hired directly from the community.

Tourism has also proven to government officials that there’s value in preserving land and wildlife rather than developing or exploiting it. African Parks, a conservation NGO that uses tourism revenue to supplement donor funds, enters into long-term partnerships with governments to finance, rehabilitate, and manage threatened parks that have lacked the resources needed for adequate management and protection. It has introduced tourism into most of its parks, including Rwanda’s Akagera National Park, which is 90 percent self-sustained through tourism.



"We require that all governments allow any tourism receipts in the parks that we manage to stay in the park in order to become the sustainable base for conservation funding costs," says Peter Fernhead, the cofounder and CEO of African Parks.



That conservation-as-business model is key to the future of conservation, according to Elizabeth Ojo, the director of operations for the School of Wildlife Conservation at African Leadership University in Kigali, Rwanda. The school offers undergraduate and MBA degrees in conservation, which includes training in regulations and management styles and research on developing wildlife economies.



“At the moment, ecotourism is one of the major revenue models for conservation projects, so any conversation about the business of conservation would be hard pressed to omit it,” says Ojo.



Beyond jobs, responsible operators also bring enormous amounts of support to communities. In 2018, I got a firsthand look these benefits in Tanzania’s Grumeti Reserve, a 350,000-acre private reserve where Singita has created a visionary tourism model that goes hand in hand with the conservation efforts of the reserve’s Grumeti Fund, a nonprofit group that works on wildlife conservation and community development in and around the reserve.



I toured Singita’s onsite cooking school, which subsidizes the culinary education of promising young cooks from the community. I attended one of the Grumeti Fund’s women’s empowerment events, where Vanessa Mdee—Tanzania’s Beyoncé—talked to young girls who live around the reserve about topics such as menstruation and female genital mutilation. I also saw an inspired Singita guest return from a game drive at lunch one day intending to make a large donation to the Fund.



The big question, though, is what happens when tourism stops—and what must happen for conservation to continue when those visitors are no longer coming.





Courtesy of Asilia Africa Guests of Asilia Africa visit a community conservancy in Kenya’s Maasai Mara.

Conservation in the Time of COVID-19

In the short term, travel companies are holding the line on staff positions and essential services. But as time passes under lockdown, many are starting to resort to pay cuts.



And when tourism is no longer a viable source of income, conservationists fear that nature may become valuable for other reasons: namely, extractive economies such as bushmeat, wildlife trafficking, and agriculture.



“My main concerns are human-wildlife conflict and poverty—and that if the latter increases, it will place the continent’s wildlife at heightened risk,” says Luke Bailes, the founder and CEO of Singita, which has camps in Tanzania, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Rwanda. “Africa doesn’t have the same financial firepower as first-world countries, so the COVID-19 pandemic could be far more damaging here for people and wildlife.”



As communities lose their livelihoods, they could resort to desperate measures to survive. A rise in poaching during the pandemic—either for bushmeat or for illegal wildlife trafficking syndicates—has already made international headlines. Conservationists predict the problem will worsen as funding for park security begins to dry up and there are fewer security boots on the ground and fewer tourism vehicles to deter such behavior.