Hotels on Hurricane-Hit Islands in the Caribbean Reopen Bigger and Better Than Ever

Four Seasons Anguilla closed after a hit from Hurricane Irma in September 2017, but was back in business in March, showcasing renovations to its Coba Restaurant.

One year after hurricanes Irma and Maria caused widespread destruction on numerous islands, the region is gearing up for the high season with renovated properties that sparkle like the surrounding sea.

The North Atlantic hurricane season of 2017 brought 17 named storms, including 10 hurricanes, and immense damage to numerous islands across the Caribbean. Hurricanes Irma and Maria were particularly disruptive, hitting within a week of each other and becoming two of the costliest ever, causing more than $140 billion in damage.



Just over a year later, most islands have nearly recovered and are ready to welcome guests. Some hotels that sustained minimal damage reopened as quickly as possible, while others took the blow as an opportunity to reassess their properties’ designs and make timely improvements. Those hotels not only made repairs and strengthened fortifications but also added restaurants, infinity pools, and redesigned guest rooms. Here are some of our favorite hotel transformations. Anguilla Hurricane Irma hit Anguilla on September 6, 2017, damaging homes, businesses, and much of the island’s infrastructure. It prompted many larger resorts to consider extensive changes. Four Seasons Anguilla closed but was back in business in March, showcasing renovations to its restaurant and new balconies on guest rooms throughout the property. CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa, meanwhile, is set to open in November with redesigned interiors and new restaurants, including a beachfront dining venue and a 5,000-square-foot ballroom. The Belmond Cap Juluca redesigned all 113 rooms and added a sea-view infinity pool, an oceanfront spa, a beach bar, and restaurants. It will start accepting guests in December. Also reopening, on December 15, is Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection, which has updated its 46 rooms and added cabanas to its infinity pools and a new beach bar. Photo by BlueOrange Studio / Shutterstock.com The British Virgin Islands are bouncing back from Hurricane Irma and are open for business; here, a snorkeler at The Baths site on Virgin Gorda. British Virgin Islands

Many of the luxury hotels on this French island took their time to rebuild, and the transformations are some of the region’s most profound. Hotel Christopher has welcomed guests since mid-October to a refurbished resort with three restaurants, suites remodeled by French interior designer Olivia Putnam, a waterfront spa, and a luxury boutique. Hotel Le Toiny has also been back in business since mid-October, with eight new freestanding villa suites and a beachfront pool in addition to updates to its 14 original villa suites, restaurant, and open-air bar. Le Sereno opens on December 1 with a beach restaurant, a spa and fitness facility, and a boutique. A debut category of room called Bungalow Piscine offers more space and fully refreshed interior design, and new waterfront Grand Suite Plage Sud rooms feature outdoor bathtubs perched in private gardens. Finally, Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa unveils a number of additions on October 28, among them a rooftop bar and a hydrotherapy section in its spa that will include hot and cold baths, a sauna, a hammam, and a tea salon. Puerto Rico Puerto Rico suffered a double whammy, with both Irma and Maria doing significant damage across the island. In the coming months, two Hilton properties will reopen: the iconic Caribe Hilton, in May following extensive renovations, just in time for its 70th birthday celebration, and El San Juan Hotel, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, which is restoring its rooms, oceanfront villas, public spaces, pools, and outdoor landscaping for a winter opening.