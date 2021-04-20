Where are you going?
Malliouhana, an Auberge Resort

Malliouhana, Long Bay Village 2640, Anguilla
Website
| +1 877-733-3611
Malliouhana, an Auberge Resort

Located on a craggy cliff jutting between Meads Bay and Turtle Cove Beach, Malliouhana has views of the glittering aquamarine sea that will hypnotize guests from the moment they arrive to its chic porte cochere. The bright, cerulean open-air lobby with mirrored mosaic-tile flooring tumbles out to a deck where tiered infinity pools are punctuated by ruffled yellow umbrellas, and a cliffside restaurant serves fresh seafood and farm-to-table fare. Built in 1984, this is Anguilla’s original luxury resort, which reopened in December 2018 after a complete restoration following Hurricane Irma. While guests may find it hard to take their eyes off the dazzling Caribbean, the 46-room boutique hotel’s interior design offers its own portal to the sublime with an aesthetic that can best be described as tropical eclectic. Guest rooms are painted sorbet yellow or robin’s-egg blue and feature white lacquer four-poster beds, mural panels by Haitian artist Jasmin Joseph, Venetian glass lamps, and sea-green marble bathroom vanities. All of this somehow swirls together for a look that’s both regal and untamed. Beyond the rooms, guests can look forward to an extended pool deck with fresh cabanas, as well as the new Bar Soleil, which offers a prime spot to watch Anguilla’s famous sunsets. In early 2019, the resort plans to unveil a brand-new beachfront bar, a two-bedroom villa on Turtle Cove Beach, 11 beachfront and garden suites, and an expanded Auberge Spa with six new treatment rooms and an ocean-view pool. 

By Shayne Benowitz , AFAR Contributor

Afar Magazine
over 5 years ago

For a Caribbean Hotel with History

The architecturally striking Malliouhana, which put Anguilla on the map for luxury travelers in 1984, reopened in November 2014 after a major renovation. Everything is lighter and brighter, from the opened-up terraces to the robin’s egg−blue walls. The “Garden of Eden” paintings by Haitian artist Jasmin Joseph, however, still grace the walls of most rooms, as they have since the inn’s opening.
Aislyn Greene
AFAR Staff
over 6 years ago

Malliouhana, an Auberge Resort

Anguilla’s famed Malliouhana hotel reopens this month after a two-year remodel by Auberge Resorts. The 44 rooms and suites have been updated in pale yellow and cool aquamarine colors, with subtle touches that evoke the glamour of the 1950s. Families should request the two-bedroom suite, which sleeps up to six people. The resort is known for its location, perched on a bluff above meads Bay, which is great for snorkeling, and the secluded turtle Cove beach. Now, guests can also cool off in a two-tiered infinity pool. Other additions include a 15,000-square-foot spa, an open-air cliffside restaurant, and a rum lounge.  

