Four Seasons Anguilla
Barnes Bay, West End 2640, Anguilla
| +1 800-201-9580
Four Seasons AnguillaFour Seasons might have spruced up the property slightly when it took over management from Viceroy in 2016, but the original clean lines and sharp angles of the midcentury modern architecture coupled with Kelly Wearstler’s playfully eclectic interiors are still unmistakable at this stunning property overlooking Meads and Barnes bays. Epitomizing tropical modern luxury, the property is awash in marble, natural stone, and wood, with dramatic views of the Caribbean Sea from dining rooms and infinity pools that seem to hover from their cliffside perches. Spanning 35 acres, the resort is home to 166 spacious, serene, and stylish accommodations ranging from suites to townhomes and private villas. Indulge at five dining venues, including the aptly named alfresco Sunset Lounge for sushi and the fine-dining Cobà, where fresh seafood is paired with choice cuts of meat and an impressive wine list. With three swimming pools and two distinct beaches to choose from, the most stressful part of the day is deciding where to lounge.
almost 7 years ago
Stunning Views
The Four Seasons in Anguilla is a stunning property with everything you would expect from a luxury resort. Sunsets and more never looked better than they did from the top of this staircase. It winds down to the ocean in case you are in the mood for a dip.
almost 7 years ago
Modern Design in the Caribbean
The Four Seasons has done an exquisite job of designing a resort that is both simple and sleek but yet ornate and lavish. The lobby and many other parts of the hotel has the best chairs and sofas I've seen. I spent my first day in the lobby enjoying my welcome cocktail and admiring all of the furniture I'd love to sneak back to my NY apartment.
almost 7 years ago
Private plunge pool
As if the sleek beautiful rooms weren't enough, the Four Seasons in Anguilla offers most guests their own private plunge pool, ours happened to look out over the ocean. it was the perfect end to a day at the beach.
almost 7 years ago
Spa Time
A Caribbean vacation wouldn't be complete without at least one massage. The Four Seasons Spa is exquisite, the staff, the services and the gorgeous views from the pool deck make for a unique experience. I spent at least 6 hours there, it's the perfect place to relax.
almost 7 years ago
Sunset Lounge
Every evening around 6pm I headed to sunset lounge for some great food, a cocktail and a sunset that was spectacular. Sunset lounge serves delicious sushi, Thai food and more all while overlooking the ocean in the exact spot where the sunsets every evening. As if this wasn't enough, the lounge is designed beautifully with unique sculptures and a very cool textured marble wall.
almost 7 years ago
Sushi & cocktails at Four Seasons Anguilla
Amidst a sea of aspiring bars in Anguilla, the Four Season's Sunset Lounge definitely stands out as far as the setting is concerned. Though the price tag on cocktails can come as a bit of a shock, their setting is enough of a draw to captivate audiences. Go before sunset to watch the vivid Anguillan colors disappear from the lounge. If you're staying for nibbles, be sure to try their sushi which is (arguably) the best on the island. Their sushi and sashimi sampler platter is my go-to for an unbeatable sushi fix.
almost 7 years ago
A peace that surpasses all understanding
This is the view from one of the walkways at the Four Seasons in Anguilla, West Indies. It is a perfect summary of the feeling you get from staying at this amazing hotel as soon as you arrive. The water is a calm blue wind that envelopes you throughout your stay.