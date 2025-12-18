Local Experiences to Try on Your Winter Getaway

Travelers looking for more than just a relaxing getaway this winter can find plenty of ways to connect with local cultures in México, Costa Rica, and Hawai‘i simply by where they choose to stay. These hotels prioritize honoring local traditions and history, as well as the environment. Here are several top ways to connect with culture when you’re planning a warm-weather trip for the holiday season or anytime.

Book spa treatments inspired by ancient traditions in México

An Indigenous-inspired healing ritual at Conrad Punta de Mita Courtesy of Hilton

Located on the coast of México’s Riviera Nayarit (home to the Wixárika people, also known as Huichol), Conrad Punta de Mita honors the centuries-old knowledge and wisdom of this Indigenous community through its spa and wellness services, especially the temazcal. This experience, led by a shaman, involves entering a temazcal, or “house of steam,” a dome where heated volcanic stones combine with water and medicinal herbs to create steam intended to purify the body, mind, and spirit of participants.

Other wellness experiences also draw on Indigenous healing practices. The spa’s Hikuri body exfoliation incorporates plants sacred to the Wixárika, including cacao and copal resin. Combining guided meditation with hands-on treatments, the Muvieri body ritual includes a cacao body wrap and hydrating face treatment. Alongside these ancestral experiences, Conrad Punta de Mita offers every comfort of a refined resort stay with outstanding design and hospitality, including seven restaurants and lounges inspired by locally sourced ingredients and traditions. Property design also nods to the locale with details like palm-thatched roofs and native plants.

A tasting at Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya Courtesy of Hilton

On the country’s eastern coast, along the Yucatán Peninsula, is Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya, situated between the jungle and ocean. For millennia, this region has been home to the Maya people, and travelers can connect with the culture and history of the area through cooking classes and tastings that honor local produce, fish, and seafood, as well as time-tested culinary techniques. Families of all ages at the Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya can also learn more about the area and reconnect through stargazing sessions led by on-site guides, hands-on artisan workshops, and sunset bonfires on the sand.

The resort designed its spa and wellness services with local healing knowledge in mind, including the Copalli ritual. It incorporates copal resin to help cleanse and purify the body, mind, and spirit. Three outdoor pools—two infinity pools and one spa pool—provide the ideal way to soak up the natural atmosphere of the Riviera Maya.

Enjoy tastings in Costa Rica and Baja

Found on Playa Penca, a beach with sparkling, crystal-clear water and lined with native plants, the secluded Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique offers one of the most distinctive experiences that connect guests to local culture. Perched high on a cliff amid rainforests, the resort offers excellent views and solitude away from lively Guanacaste.

Once travelers arrive and settle into this coastal refuge, they can begin their day at Buena Nota café, sampling prized beans cultivated on regenerative plantations with fair trade and sustainability practices. Venture deeper into coffee culture with the resort’s once-in-a-lifetime adventure to the Brunca growing region. Arriving by private helicopter, you’ll join a guided hike at a coffee plantation to learn about the art of coffee production and enjoy a private tasting with a champion barista. It’s a signature bean-to-cup coffee experience where guests learn about one of the country’s most important crops and the coffee-growing process.

The resort’s dining options and its biophilic design reflect its profound respect for Costa Rica’s land and sea, immersing guests in multisensory experiences. Plus, the multi-level pool high on the cliff-top offers the very best views of the Pacific Ocean.

Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal Courtesy of Hilton

Local culture comes alive at the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal through cooking classes and tasting experiences that introduce guests to Baja’s regional cuisine, from its farms to the Sea of Cortez and the Pacific. Cliffside dining and private plunge pools remind guests of the property’s exceptional natural location, situated in a region known for migrating whales and sea turtle nesting.

Mayan cosmology and the area’s stunning natural beauty inspire and inform Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya, located where the jungle meets the coast. Spaces feature natural hues and an organic vibe that reflects the property’s white-sand beaches. Guests who want to immerse themselves (literally) can visit a local cenote, a natural freshwater cavern revered by the Maya.

At the hotel, you can learn more about the bounty of the region and its traditions through experiences like the “Corn Journey,” a five-course meal centered around this essential Mexican ingredient, served at the resort’s signature restaurant, Autor. Sunrise yoga on the beach stimulates appreciation for the natural surroundings. Kids’ Club eco-cultural arts and crafts projects also underscore the resort’s respect for the environment.

Take hula and surf lessons in Maui

Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort Courtesy of Hilton

Hawaiian culture weaves throughout Waldorf Astoria Grand Wailea in Maui. The resort shares the islands’ traditions with guests through experiences such as hula classes and hala weaving that showcase traditional practices and crafts.

Private surf lessons allow visitors to experience the ocean through a Hawaiian’s eyes, deepening their respect for the sea. Another possibility is booking a treatment at the Kilolani Spa, which creates space for healing, rejuvenation, and restoration. Participating in Hawai‘i Land Trust Volunteer Days gives guests an unparalleled opportunity to engage in direct community service to protect Maui’s natural environment. These activities complement the property’s amenities, which include lush gardens, nine pools, and, of course, the gorgeous beachfront location.

No matter which of these destinations calls you this winter, these Conrad and Waldorf Astoria beachfront properties invite you to look deeper and connect with local communities that uphold storied traditions.