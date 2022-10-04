Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit is a Feast for the Senses

Set between pristine golden beaches and the dramatic Sierra Madre Mountains on the enchanted Riviera Nayarit, Punta de Mita offers visitors an even more tranquil alternative to Mexico’s other destinations. For a stay that’s as serene as Punta de Mita itself, the Conrad Punta de Mita merges the region’s pointedly rich cultural and ecological heritage with avant-garde design and a seemingly limitless bounty of conveniences, resulting in one of the most luxurious, dynamic resorts in the world, much like its fellow Hilton Resorts properties.
Hilton Resorts offers the utmost in hospitality (thanks to more than 100 years of experience) in locations found throughout French Polynesia, Hawaii, and the Caribbean, just to name a few, plus everything from family-friendly water slides and sports to all-inclusive indulgence for just the adults. Conrad Punta de Mita features facilities and activities to stimulate both mind and body.
In the Conrad’s opulent range of suites and penthouses, the property features myriad amenities, from private terraces to beachfront plunge pools, though you’ll have plenty of reason to leave your room. Following the teachings of the area’s indigenous Huichol people, the Conrad Punta de Mita sports the first temezcal (sweat lodge) on the peninsula, leaning on in-house shamans to make your visit to the spa particularly memorable. Upon request, local fishermen will deliver the day’s catch by boat from the fishing village of La Cruz Huanacaxtle as the executive chef throws a beach barbecue to fuel you and your party for the rest of the day’s activities.
The concierge remains at your disposal to recommend the best places to visit in the neighboring town of Sayulita and beyond to ensure that your stay suits your style. And if you’d like to navigate other far-flung corners of this truly incomparable land, Hilton Resorts features myriad properties, each with its own distinctive qualities, from the rugged topography and impossibly plush comforts of Baja’s Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal to the kaleidoscopic charm of the Yucatan, whether at Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya or its erudite neighbor up north, the forthcoming Waldorf Astoria Cancun.
Itinerary
Day 1Bienvenidos
After you unpack your things, head down to The Agave Studio for a private agave spirits tasting of Mexico’s finest spirits, including mezcal, sotol (a drink made from wild-harvested sotol plants), and one made from two varieties of agave, raicilla. As Marco Tabet, the General Manager of Conrad Punta de Mita, describes “an artisanal tasting or top-shelf tasting leads to discovery of small-batch producers of the region including Clase Azul and San Matias tequilas, and Las Perlas raicilla.” Take it to the next level by pairing them with a five-course tasting menu and bring out the best of your first night.
Day 2Exploring Huichol Traditions
The Conrad’s resident shaman will lead you in a cleansing ceremony, complete with meditative chanting and a ritualistic embrace of the intangible feelings and memories which you wish to bring home from with you, culminating with a form of scream therapy, a ceremonial incineration of herbs, and a restorative iced cacao drink. For the full experience, the spa offers a whole menu of therapeutic options, including a full-body treatment with copal clay, smoke, and herbal applications to help you find your balance.
Day 3Venturing into Town
Head a little further afield to discover local art for a distinctive souvenir from a local gallery. “My favorite art gallery in Sayulita, just 15 minutes from the resort, is Evoke the Spirit where the shop owner works with indigenous Huichol artisans to create a modern aesthetic to the traditional artforms of string art, tapestry, and clay,” says Tabet. By night, feel the wind in your hair with a horseback ride along the beach, illuminated only by the stars.
Day 4Time to Get Physical
After your rousing round, let a professional take the tension out of your body with a hïtïarica (awakening) massage at the spa, with an ancient approach toward stress relief featuring warm stones, purifying smoke, and energizing herbs. Then, for a particularly enchanting evening, book a private Zarandeado Beach Barbecue, where the Conrad’s executive chef will personally welcome you with fresh-caught fish from the neighboring village of La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, grilled over mesquite right before your eyes.
Day 5More Urban Exploration
Upon returning to the resort, after a few hours of beach time, enjoy a wine tasting at the resort’s flagship CODEX Restaurant, featuring elevated local specialties, from lamb barbacoa served with pulque (fermented agave) consommé to soft shell crab with ancho chili and black garlic.
Day 6 Diving in
Day 7Saying Adios
You’ve experienced the best of what Nayarit has to offer, and you can continue having sublime journeys all over the globe with Hilton Resorts. Discover an entirely different experience with properties on the Yucatan Peninsula, in the Caribbean and French Polynesia, or wherever else your heart may lead you.