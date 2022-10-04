Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit is a Feast for the Senses

Set between pristine golden beaches and the dramatic Sierra Madre Mountains on the enchanted Riviera Nayarit, Punta de Mita offers visitors an even more tranquil alternative to Mexico’s other destinations. For a stay that’s as serene as Punta de Mita itself, the Conrad Punta de Mita merges the region’s pointedly rich cultural and ecological heritage with avant-garde design and a seemingly limitless bounty of conveniences, resulting in one of the most luxurious, dynamic resorts in the world, much like its fellow Hilton Resorts properties.

Hilton Resorts offers the utmost in hospitality (thanks to more than 100 years of experience) in locations found throughout French Polynesia, Hawaii, and the Caribbean, just to name a few, plus everything from family-friendly water slides and sports to all-inclusive indulgence for just the adults. Conrad Punta de Mita features facilities and activities to stimulate both mind and body.

In the Conrad’s opulent range of suites and penthouses, the property features myriad amenities, from private terraces to beachfront plunge pools, though you’ll have plenty of reason to leave your room. Following the teachings of the area’s indigenous Huichol people, the Conrad Punta de Mita sports the first temezcal (sweat lodge) on the peninsula, leaning on in-house shamans to make your visit to the spa particularly memorable. Upon request, local fishermen will deliver the day’s catch by boat from the fishing village of La Cruz Huanacaxtle as the executive chef throws a beach barbecue to fuel you and your party for the rest of the day’s activities.

The concierge remains at your disposal to recommend the best places to visit in the neighboring town of Sayulita and beyond to ensure that your stay suits your style. And if you’d like to navigate other far-flung corners of this truly incomparable land, Hilton Resorts features myriad properties, each with its own distinctive qualities, from the rugged topography and impossibly plush comforts of Baja’s Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal to the kaleidoscopic charm of the Yucatan, whether at Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya or its erudite neighbor up north, the forthcoming Waldorf Astoria Cancun.