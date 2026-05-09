How The Ritz-Carlton Hawaiʻi Elevates Outdoor Travel

With miles of coastline, multiple active volcanoes, and landscapes that shift from sandy beaches to lush ridgelines that reach for the clouds, Hawaiʻi is a playground for outdoor lovers. Across The Ritz-Carlton‘s three properties on Oʻahu and Maui, familiar adventures feature deep local knowledge, cultural connections, and exclusive access, which together make a getaway unforgettable.

Go on a guided hike

Hiking the Kapalua Coastal Trail near The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton

The most memorable trails carry you across a landscape—and include rich cultural history and a sense of place. At The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, guided hikes span hidden uplands, redwood groves, untouched rainforests, and volcanic craters. Naturalists share insights into the area’s biodiversity, conservation efforts, and native wildlife, blending nature and storytelling.

At The Ritz-Carlton O‘ahu, Turtle Bay, more than 1,000 acres of protected coastal and inland paths traverse protected coves, an otherworldly banyan tree, secluded shoreline, and even a weathered WWII-era pillbox bunker. Keep watch for native marine life, such as green sea turtles and Hawaiian monk seals.

In the Mānoa Valley, set out on a private rainforest hike to 150-foot-tall Mānoa Falls with The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikīkī Beach. Along the way, guides bring the landscape to life with tales about kāhalaopuna (rainbow), kāhaukani (wind), and kāuakuahine (rain), natural elements personified as human beings. The walk concludes at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Waikīkī Beach, where the 105-minute Mānoa Mist signature treatment draws on botanicals rooted in the valley, including lehua blossoms.

Tour by helicopter and e-bike

A guest of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua enjoys a helicopter tour featuring aerial views across the island. Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Hawaii

Hawaiʻi’s landscapes are incredibly diverse, and what you see at sea level tells only part of the story. At The Ritz-Carlton O‘ahu, Turtle Bay, helicopter flights lift off, soaring high above the island’s spilling waterfalls, rugged sea cliffs, and lush valleys. Narration highlights key sights, including the Waiʻanae Mountains, Pearl Harbor, Waikīkī Beach, and Diamond Head, a defining feature of the Honolulu skyline.

On Maui, naturalist-led e-bike tours with The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua take guests on two-wheeled explorations of Kapalua’s lush back trails, known for wild guavas, towering pines, and curious chameleons.

Sunset at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikīkī Beach features traditional Hawaiian storytelling. Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Hawaii

As the day winds down, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikīkī Beach hosts a sunset ritual called My Story of O‘ahu where oli, Indigenous Hawaiian chants, share the island’s stories.

Ride horses

A horseback ride across a quiet stretch of coastline, with The Ritz-Carlton O‘ahu, Turtle Bay Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton

Landscapes emerge differently from the saddle. On Maui, guided trail rides available through The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua lead guests across ironwood forests, pineapple fields, and lush tropical valleys, with sweeping views of the neighboring islands of Lāna‘i, Moloka‘i, and Kahoʻolawe.

On O‘ahu’s serene North Shore, horseback rides at The Ritz-Carlton O‘ahu, Turtle Bay follow 12 miles of scenic trails winding along the coastline and crossing white-sand beaches, ironwood tree groves, and volcanic rock formations. Sunset rides are a highlight, tracing shoreline paths beneath vibrant tropical canopies and across soft sand marked by footprints and hoofprints.

Go night snorkeling and take a catamaran or submarine cruise

Night snorkeling at Kuilima Cove, with The Ritz-Carlton O‘ahu, Turtle Bay Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton

The ocean covers more than two-thirds of the planet, yet most experiences barely scratch the surface. At The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikīkī Beach, you can explore the waters from a variety of depths, offering varied ways to encounter marine life.

Enjoy an afternoon of sailing and snorkeling, entering the turquoise waters at Turtle Canyon in search of green sea turtles, as well as reef fish, like bright yellow tangs and rainbow-colored parrotfish. Then, cruise along the Waikīkī coast on a catamaran.

Prefer to stay dry? Descend 100 feet in a submarine for sea turtles, vibrant coral, and schooling fish—no wetsuit or certification required.

On O‘ahu’s North Shore, The Ritz-Carlton O‘ahu, Turtle Bay offers a different kind of immersion with guided night snorkels. As day becomes night, Kuilima Cove comes alive with nocturnal marine life, like active reef fish, octopuses, nudibranchs, and bioluminescent corals. Familiar underwater sights transform into something entirely new and enchanting beneath the dark sky.

Learn to play the ‘ukulele, make leis, and more

Creating a ti leaf lei at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikīkī Beach Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton

In Hawai‘i, adventure becomes more meaningful when it includes cultural context. That connection surfaces at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikīkī Beach, where guests gather with a cultural practitioner to learn the art of lāʻī (ti leaf), including proper harvesting practices. Guests discover the plant’s healing and medicinal uses, then craft their own hilo-style ti leaf leis to take home.

At The Ritz-Carlton O‘ahu, Turtle Bay, guests can take part in Hawaiian cultural experiences, including making traditional flower leis Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton

On Maui, the cultural invitation deepens at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, where daily activities immerse guests in Hawaiian traditions. Take hula lessons that teach hand movement and footwork, learn to play the ʻukulele, make flower leis and lei poʻo (flower crowns), and learn simple conversation in the Hawaiian language in the ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Class. Additional workshops explore traditional Hawaiian arts, crafts, and games.

On O‘ahu’s North Shore, cultural e-bike tours with The Ritz-Carlton O‘ahu, Turtle Bay trace five miles of renowned coastline, passing white-sand beaches, lava rocks, and sheltered coves. Along the way, guides explain the significance of the area’s seven ahupua‘a, traditional land divisions, that stretch from mountain to sea, and their roles in Native Hawaiian societies.

Take a surf lesson

In Hawai‘i, surfing is more than a sport. It’s practically a way of life. On O‘ahu’s North Shore, The Ritz-Carlton O‘ahu, Turtle Bay offers private, group, and adaptive lessons through the Jamie O’Brien Surf Experience, where local surfers offer hands-on guidance for all skill levels. Carefully chosen surf spots provide consistent swells, rolling waves, and beginner-friendly breaks.

On Maui, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua offers surf lessons that focus on technique with local insights into reefs, wind, water safety, and surf etiquette. Instruction takes place at locations across West Maui that are ideal for beginners and casual beachgoers.