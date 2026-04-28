This State Is a Surprising Stargazing Destination

With 64 state parks, a national forest, tranquil rivers, and scenic drives throughout, Illinois is home to a range of ways to explore the great outdoors. Among them is the chance to encounter the expansive night sky with constellations stretched like a canopy above river towns and state parks (including an officially designated International Dark Sky Park).

Set up camp for an evening under the stars—or limit your stargazing to some moments of stories and s’mores before driving to nearby small towns for dinner and lodging. Go solo or come with a plus one or a pack of friends, and choose your own adventure.

Go stargazing at Middle Fork River Forest Preserve

A designated International Dark Sky Park (and widely regarded as having the lowest light pollution in the state), Middle Fork River Forest Preserve is a must for serious stargazers. Spend the night at Harry L. Swartz Campground or the nearby Cobblestone Hotel & Suites, or drive 30 miles to Champaign for an evening at Hyatt Place Champaign-Urbana. Enjoy dinner at Caprae at Prairie Fruits Farm & Creamery, where hyper-seasonal dishes are a direct reflection of what’s growing in the fields.

Galena, Illinois, is a short drive from Apple River Canyon State Park. Courtesy of Enjoy Illinois

Hike trails and see streams at Apple River Canyon State Park

Outdoor enthusiasts travel to Illinois’ northwest corner near Galena for the picturesque terrain of Apple River Canyon State Park, including limestone bluffs, winding ravines, springs, and calming streams. Five trails await, including the accessible Primrose Trail. And since the Apple River is home to smallmouth bass, sunfish, and trout, many come here to fish, too.

Various campgrounds offer overnight stays, while those seeking a hotel stay can drive to Galena. Located in the Mississippi River Valley, the small town carries big charm with its restaurants and independent shops.

Dine on modern Italian-American fare at Fried Green Tomatoes and stay the evening at one of the town’s inns, such as Goldmoor Inn or Jail Hill Inn. In the morning, check out historic Main Street and its bustling shops, including favorites like Poopsie’s, Root Beer Revelry, and Galena Apothecary.

Kayak and canoe in Starved Rock State Park

Starved Rock State Park Courtesy of Enjoy Illinois

Located just 90 minutes from Chicago, Starved Rock State Park is a favorite among Illinois locals and beyond. Launch your kayak or canoe from the Lone Point Shelter area to experience the Illinois River, or try the French Canyon Trail for hikes that are under an hour (keep an eye on the Trail Improvement Project to plan your visit).

If time permits, explore the canyons and rock formations at Matthiessen State Park, too, a 10-minute drive from Starved Rock. Meld the outdoors with modern comforts at the new Treehouses at Starved Rock, Postcard Cabins, or Camp Aramoni, or book a stay at Starved Rock Lodge, which has several dining options, including the Starved Rock Lodge Restaurant.

Hike, picnic, and see the stars at Shawnee National Forest

Garden of the Gods in the Shawnee National Forest Courtesy of Enjoy Illinois

Flanked by the Ohio and Mississippi rivers, the Shawnee National Forest spans 289,000 acres of oak-hickory forests, canyons, wetlands, and bluffs. Arrive with ample daylight to hike the Observation Trail and see the ancient sandstone cliffs and the formations at Garden of the Gods, or find Jackson Falls and its steep bluffs and waterfalls.

Explore other activities, such as biking or horseback riding, and afterward catch a glimpse of the night sky before a short drive to Alto Pass. Check in for the evening at Havisham House, a bed-and-breakfast in the heart of the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail. Visit its Bourbon Bar for small plates and cocktails, and in the morning, enjoy a leisurely breakfast.