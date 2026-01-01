Marigold Warner
Afar Contributor
Marigold Warner is a freelance journalist covering art and culture for The Guardian, World of Interiors, Dazed, and The Japan Times, among other publications. Previously she was deputy editor at British Journal of Photography, where she worked for five years before relocating to Tokyo.
For the last three years she has almost exclusively written on Japanese culture for a range of global publications, interviewing artists and musicians, and reporting on youth culture trends.