6 Great Hikes That Showcase Scotland’s Dramatic Scenery

Scotland’s scenic terrain is full of hiking opportunities for all levels, with rewarding views that have inspired folklore and famous poems.

Scotland is an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. The wild landscapes are shrouded in history and mythology and offer some of the best hiking opportunities in Europe—from rugged coastal cliffs to green hillsides. It’s no coincidence that Scottish landscapes have inspired countless poems and folklore tales. An adventure-friendly country, Scotland offers many resources to help nature lovers access the outdoors. One of the country’s perks is the network of “bothies,” or mountain shelters, maintained for “the benefit of all who love wild and lonely places”—as per the mission statement of the Mountain Bothies Association. These charming albeit basic shelters are free for hikers to camp in and are a great way for outdoor enthusiasts to explore the wilderness. You can’t book a bothy, and there’s no way to know how many other hikers you’ll be sharing with—but that’s all part of the fun. Regardless of whether a bothy is empty or a full house, be prepared to share with others if you go. Consult the Mountain Bothies Association for more information and read up on the bothy code to ensure respectful use of the shelters.

The Scottish outdoors can be harsh. The weather can turn quickly, and it is possible to become lost if you wander off-trail. It’s important to be prepared with adequate equipment and information before heading out. Walk Highlands is a useful resource to consult. But with that in mind, here are six appealing hikes to discover that will showcase why Scottish landscapes are some of the world’s most striking. Photo by Neil Williamson Hiking the Ben Vrackie trail offers plenty of moments of solitude. Pitlochry-Ben Vrackie summit Effort : Moderate-Difficult

Distance: 6.25 miles

Ascent: 2,582 feet

Go for: A sample of the Highlands a stone’s throw from the city

Walking guide This walk is an accessible taste of the Highlands for those a little short on time. The journey to Pitlochry is worth it alone for the short but scenic train ride from either Glasgow or Edinburgh that meanders through the Lowlands before crossing the Highland boundary. The trail’s beginning is a pleasant walk from Pitlochry’s charming town center and takes you across marshy heather moorlands that are burgeoning with purple blooms in the summertime. After a steep ascent up Ben Vrackie, you’ll be met with sweeping views of the Cairngorms (providing the weather is decent). Returning to Pitlochry, you’ll pass by the historic Moulin Inn on your way back to town—a perfect opportunity to stop for a posthike pint (as is Scottish custom!). At the Moulin, you can sample its house-brewed ales while admiring the view of the mountain you’ve just conquered. Loch Muick Circuit with a stop at Glas-Allt-Shiel Effort : Easy-Moderate

Distance: 7.75 miles

Ascent: 558 feet

Go for: The 19th-century lodge that was Queen Victoria’s hideaway while grieving her late husband

Walking guide This walk around the beautiful Loch Muick takes you past the remote Glas-Allt-Shiel lodge—built by Queen Victoria as part of the Royal-owned Balmoral Estate. Perched on the crystalline waters of the lake, the historic lodge is a picturesque stop on the circuit (and still in use by the Royal Family today). From the lodge, experienced hikers can modify the trail to include an ascent of Lochnagar for magnificent views over the lake and the surroundings.

