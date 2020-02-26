This California State Park Is Getting a New Beachfront Campground

Located on Monterey Bay, the new Fort Ord Dunes State Park campground is slated to be bookable in 2022 and will be the first coastal campground to open in California in 30 years.

Big Sur may be the crown jewel of the California coast—thanks to its dramatic cliffs, sweeping Pacific views, and towering redwood forests—but for years it’s been nearly impossible to book a spot at one of the more than a dozen campgrounds there. Situated along the popular Highway 1 coastal route, Big Sur is extremely popular with vacationing road-trippers as well as with weekend warriors from both San Francisco and Los Angeles, and campsites regularly sell out as soon as they become available. But in 2022, a brand-new campground will open just an hour north of this beloved area in the little-known Fort Ord Dunes State Park. Better still—it’s oceanfront. Of course, one 98-site campground won’t take much strain off Big Sur, but it will give campers in the know a new option. And Fort Ord has coastal charms all its own. The 837-acre state park, which was added to the California State Parks system in 1994 and opened for public day use in 2009, overlooks Monterey Bay and includes four miles of beach and plenty of pristine dune habitat. It’s already a favorite spot for local hikers and wildlife enthusiasts, who keep their eyes peeled for pelicans, egrets, and the gray and humpback whales that migrate up and down the coast.

In addition to giving future campers one heck of a view—imagine watching the sunset over the Pacific while you sit around a campfire!—the new campground will fill a void for public camping opportunities along the coast of Monterey Bay. It will be the only campsite for more than 60 miles on the coast between southern Santa Cruz County and Big Sur. Courtesy of California State Parks, 2020 Because Fort Ord was a military site for so long, a lot of its dune landscape is remarkably well preserved. The new campground, which will mostly be out of view of nearby Highway 1, will be located immediately adjacent to the bunkers on this former military base. It will include 45 RV campsites with electrical and water hookups, 43 traditional tent campsites, and 10 walk-in sites that will be accessible from the 50-mile Monterey Bay Sanctuary Scenic Trail for backpackers and bikepackers. Four of the RV campsites and six traditional campsites (including two double family campsites) will be wheelchair accessible. The campsites will be equipped with picnic tables, fire rings, and tent areas, and the new facilities include four restroom buildings with showers and a modern campfire center/amphitheater with full audiovisual equipment.

