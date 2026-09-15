Emirates Is Bringing Business-Class Privacy to Premium Economy

For all the ways premium economy has improved in recent years—wider seats, more legroom, better meals, larger screens—added privacy has largely remained a business-class perk. Emirates is about to narrow that gap.

The Dubai-based airline has unveiled a new premium economy seat for future Airbus A350 planes with an electronically operated, full-height divider between seats, a feature more commonly associated with business and first classes. Emirates says it is the first airline to offer an electric privacy screen of this height in premium economy.

The divider can be raised or lowered at the touch of a button, allowing travelers to open up the space when flying with a companion or create more separation from a neighboring flier. It’s the most noteworthy upgrade in the redesigned 28-seat premium economy cabin.

The result still falls well short of business class—there are no lie-flat beds or individual suites—but it further narrows what has traditionally been a fairly clear dividing line between the two cabins. Here’s what travelers can expect.

What Emirates’ new premium economy seat is like

Emirates says the redesigned premium economy seats will be installed on newly delivered Airbus A350s, but the airline has yet to announce the first routes they will fly on or a specific debut date.

When these planes do begin flying, the new premium economy seats will be arranged in a 2-3-2 configuration, with each seat measuring 20 inches wide and offering up to 39 inches of pitch.

Each seat will have an electric control panel with preset positions for dining and lounging. The recline will operate differently from a conventional economy seat, too. As the seat reclines, it will move into a cradle position within its own footprint rather than extending into the space behind it, helping conserve room for the traveler in the row behind.

A mock-up of the new Emirates premium economy cabin, which features a few additional bells and whistles. Courtesy of Emirates

Each seat will also include an electronically operated leather leg rest, an adjustable headrest with wings, wireless charging, USB-C ports, and a phone stand built into the tray table. For entertainment, Emirates is installing a 13.3-inch 4K HDR touchscreen.

The onboard service is also a step above what Emirates offers in economy. Premium economy passengers receive regionally inspired multicourse meals served on Royal Doulton china, with stainless-steel cutlery and linen napkins. The drink list includes premium wines and Chandon Vintage Brut sparkling wine, which Emirates serves exclusively in premium economy. On longer overnight flights, passengers also receive amenity kits containing socks, an eye mask, earplugs, a dental kit, and Aveda lip balm, hand cream, and face moisturizer.

The redesigned seats are being unveiled as Emirates makes premium economy a much larger priority for its fleet. The airline introduced the cabin in 2022 and has since installed more than 3,800 premium economy seats as part of a $5 billion retrofit program that will eventually include 219 Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s. The project originally included 105 aircraft before Emirates expanded it, citing strong customer demand. By the end of 2026, the airline expects to offer premium economy on flights to 99 destinations.

“Our commitment to deliver best-in-class products across every cabin is an ongoing endeavour,” Emirates President Sir Tim Clark said in July, when the airline marked its 100th completed aircraft retrofit.