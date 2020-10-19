These Editor-Approved Everlane Cashmere Sweaters Are Just $75 Right Now

Over the years, I’ve found packing light for fall and winter trips can be a headache. There’s only so many warm, wooly sweaters you can fit into a small carry-on without them taking over your entire suitcase. That was until I started investing in sweaters made with cashmere, a magical material that keeps me cozy but folds down small enough that I can bring multiple options along and not end up wearing the same sweater for seven days in a row, whether I’m eating my way through Paris in December or skiing in Whistler in March.

At $100, Everlane’s cashmere sweaters have always been a great deal—especially considering they’re made from certified Grade-A cashmere from Inner Mongolia (aka the good stuff) and ethically manufactured in China. And the deal just got better. From now until Tuesday, October 20—at 11:59 p.m. ET, to be precise—Everlane is marking its women’s cashmere crew, cashmere V-neck, and cashmere tee sweaters down to just $75, and its men’s cashmere crew and V-neck sweaters to $100 from $130.

Now that they’re even more affordable than usual, I feel zero guilt stocking up on them to expand my collection of basic black crew neck and charcoal gray V-neck sweaters that have been on rotation in my winter closet for several years now. And my colleagues agree.

AFAR’s audience development director Anni Cuccinello says the Everlane cashmere crew is her “go-to cold weather sweater,” not only because of how incredibly soft it is, but also because of its durability. AFAR senior editor Aislyn Greene found on an Antarctic cruise the other year that Everlane’s cashmere sweaters were very easy to dress up for formal dinners, but were also cozy enough for lounging around her cabin.

Don’t just take our word for it: On Everlane’s website, the women’s cashmere crew has an average rating of 4.75 from more than 4,800 reviewers.

“Lightweight yet not flimsy at all,” one person wrote, while another raves about how “incredibly warm and soft” the sweaters are.

One note: While many travelers will find these lightweight sweaters much easier to pack compared to bulky knits, some may find them to be a bit thinner than regular sweaters and may want to layer a tank or other shirt underneath, since several reviewers pointed out the lighter colors like ivory and camel can be a bit transparent.

Like anything else made from 100 percent cashmere, you also can’t just throw these sweaters in the wash with everything else. While you can dry clean these sweaters, you can also keep your laundry bills in check by just gently hand washing them in cold water and laying them flat to dry. These sweaters fit true to size, but if you prefer a more relaxed or slightly looser look, go up one size.

Women’s Cashmere Crew

Buy now: $75 (was $100), everlane.com

Available sizes: XXS-XXL

Available colors: Charcoal, Black, Heather Gray, Camel, Dark Navy, Bone, Light Oatmeal, Loden, Atlantic Blue, Buttercream, Carmine, Heather Gray/Light Sage, Rose Water/Camel

Women’s Cashmere V-Neck

Buy now: $75 (was $100), everlane.com

Available sizes: XXS-XL

Available colors: Camel, Dark Navy, Heather Gray, Charcoal, Black, Ivory, Loden

Women’s Cashmere Tee

Buy now: $75 (was $90), everlane.com

Available sizes: XXS-XL

Available colors: Black, Ivory, Camel, Heathered Indigo, Rose, Turmeric, Heathered Currant, Sky Blue

Men’s Cashmere Crew

Buy now: $100 (was $130), everlane.com

Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors: Black, Charcoal, Heather Gray, Dark Navy, Dark Navy Donegal, Heather Ash, Tree Bark, Winter Teal, Dark Jasper Red

Men’s Cashmere V-Neck

Buy now: $100 (was $130), everlane.com

Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors: Black, Charcoal, Heather Gray, Dark Navy

